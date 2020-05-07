Thursday, May 07, 2020Back to
Instagram users will now see COVID-19 information on Stories and Feed

The new feature is part of Instagram's ongoing work to connect users with accurate information.


FP TrendingMay 07, 2020 16:03:02 IST

Instagram users will now be able to see Stories related to COVID-19 from credible health organisations they follow. The coronavirus Stories will be played on the top of users' profile tray in the app.

The Facebook-owned photo-sharing app also plans to roll out this feature to the Instagram Feed soon.

“Starting today, we’ll bring Stories related to COVID-19 from credible health organisations you follow closer to the top of your tray. This is part of our ongoing work to connect people with accurate information, and we’ll be rolling out a similar solution for Feed next week,” Instagram’s comms tweeted on 5 May.

Instagram users will now see COVID-19 information on Stories and Feed

Representational Image.


Misinformation related to COVID-19 is being spread across social media platforms, creating panic among people. The move by Instagram will help contain fake news from reaching its users.

Apart from striving to contain fake news, Instagram has been carrying out a number of COVID-19 relief and support efforts as well.

Last month, Instagram introduced support for donations on live videos in the app. Users can create a fundraiser on Instagram Live with the entire money raised going directly to the non-profit organisations or communities of their choice.

The app even launched stickers to help small businesses that are facing challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March, Instagram announced that anyone who searches for information related to coronavirus or COVID-19 will be directed to an “educational message” connecting the user to “resources from the World Health Organization (WHO) and local health ministries”.

