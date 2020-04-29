Wednesday, April 29, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Instagram introduces 'Live Donation' button to help support non-profit organisations during COVID-19

To use Live Donations on Instagram, you will have to tap the camera option on your app and click 'Live'.


FP TrendingApr 29, 2020 14:06:30 IST

Instagram has introduced support for donations on live videos in the app. Users can create a fundraiser on Instagram Live with 100 percent of the money raised going directly to the non-profit organisations or communities of their choice.

The feature is being introduced at a time when a number of people are using social media platforms to spread messages, advice on and precautions against COVID-19.

Instagram introduces Live Donation button to help support non-profit organisations during COVID-19

Representational Image.

To use Live Donations on Instagram, you will have to tap the camera option on your app and click 'Live' at the bottom of the screen. Select ‘Fundraiser’ and choose the non-profit you wish to support.

Image: Instagram

Image: Instagram

Once the Instagram Live broadcast begins, you will be able to see how many people are supporting your fundraiser along with the amount raised in real-time.

To see a breakdown of donors and individual contribution, tap on ‘View’. The new feature allows you to thank the donors and contributors. To do so, you just need to tap on ‘Wave’.

For users who donate to a non-profit fundraiser on Insta Live or in Insta Stories, there is an "I Donated" sticker that can be accessed for a select period of time.

Instagram will also enable you to see how your community is helping support those affected by coronavirus.
Earlier this month, Instagram had launched stickers to help businesses who are facing challenges during the pandemic.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Instagram

Instagram has launched stickers to help small businesses during the Coronavirus pandemic

Apr 16, 2020
Instagram has launched stickers to help small businesses during the Coronavirus pandemic
Scribbled 'Adidas' on my shoes at one point, now they make custom shoes with my name on it, says sprinter Hima Das

SportsTracker

Scribbled 'Adidas' on my shoes at one point, now they make custom shoes with my name on it, says sprinter Hima Das

Apr 26, 2020
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 25: NASA develops new ventilator prototype, cases rise in Africa and Brazil

Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 25: NASA develops new ventilator prototype, cases rise in Africa and Brazil

Apr 25, 2020
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 27: Over 3 million cases & 200,000 deaths, various countries relax lockdown measures

Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 27: Over 3 million cases & 200,000 deaths, various countries relax lockdown measures

Apr 27, 2020
How does COVID-19 cause death?

How does COVID-19 cause death?

Apr 28, 2020
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 24: The US records over 3,000 deaths in a day while China records none in a week

Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 24: The US records over 3,000 deaths in a day while China records none in a week

Apr 24, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020