FP Trending

Instagram has introduced support for donations on live videos in the app. Users can create a fundraiser on Instagram Live with 100 percent of the money raised going directly to the non-profit organisations or communities of their choice.

The feature is being introduced at a time when a number of people are using social media platforms to spread messages, advice on and precautions against COVID-19.

To use Live Donations on Instagram, you will have to tap the camera option on your app and click 'Live' at the bottom of the screen. Select ‘Fundraiser’ and choose the non-profit you wish to support.

Once the Instagram Live broadcast begins, you will be able to see how many people are supporting your fundraiser along with the amount raised in real-time.

To see a breakdown of donors and individual contribution, tap on ‘View’. The new feature allows you to thank the donors and contributors. To do so, you just need to tap on ‘Wave’.

For users who donate to a non-profit fundraiser on Insta Live or in Insta Stories, there is an "I Donated" sticker that can be accessed for a select period of time.

Instagram will also enable you to see how your community is helping support those affected by coronavirus.

Earlier this month, Instagram had launched stickers to help businesses who are facing challenges during the pandemic.

