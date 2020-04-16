Thursday, April 16, 2020Back to
Instagram has launched stickers to help small businesses during the Coronavirus pandemic

These stickers are presently available in the US and Canada and will soon be rolled out globally in the coming weeks.


FP TrendingApr 16, 2020 19:14:43 IST

Instagram has launched stickers to help small businesses who are facing immense challenges during the coronavirus pandemic. These stickers are presently available in the US and Canada and will soon be rolled out globally in the coming weeks.

In its blog, Instagram said that businesses can share the new fundraiser stickers, gift card, and food order in their Instagram Stories and on their profiles in the app.

Instagram has launched stickers to help small businesses during the Coronavirus pandemic

Stock image of Instagram. Image: Reuters

Users can then see these gift cards or food orders and click on them, following which they will be directed to the website from where they can make purchases.

Image: Instagram

Image: Instagram

Instagram said that for fundraisers when one clicks on the sticker, they will be directed to a personal fundraiser on Facebook created by business owners or their supporters. “Fundraiser will be coming soon,” the Facebook-owned social media app said.

“For many businesses right now, every sale helps. We’ll continue to work on features that make it easier to support the small businesses you care about,” the blog post added.

Last month, Instagram had come up with regulations to stop the spread of misinformation regarding coronavirus in the app.

It said that anyone who searches for information relating to COVID-19 will be directed to an “educational message” connecting the user to “resources from the World Health Organization (WHO) and local health ministries”.

