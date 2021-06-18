tech2 News Staff

Instagram VP of Product Vishal Shah shared on Thursday that Instagram Reels ads are rolling out globally. Shah revealed the same in a post on Instagram.

Shah's post also revealed that ads will show up in between individual Reels and can be up to 30 seconds. The ads will be full-screen and users will be able to comment, like, view, save, share and skip Reels ads. Ads can be identified by a “sponsored” tag below the name of the advertiser’s account. Somewhat similar to how you see ads in Instagram Stories.

"Reels ads will appear in the most popular places to access Reels content. This includes the Reels tab, Reels in Stories, Reels in Explore and Reels in your feed. Once a user taps into a reel from Stories, Feed, the Reels Tab or Explore, they will enter a viewer that exclusively shows reels that scroll vertically," Instagram said in a blogpost.

Instagram started testing Reels ads in India, Australia, Brazil, and Germany in April.

Instagram started testing Reels in India in July 2020 and rolled it out to the public in August. Since then, according to a report by Apptopia, the average time spent on Instagram increased by 3.5 percent in India. And with ads, Instagram is putting together its most popular feature with its most successfully strategy, there's no way this won't work.