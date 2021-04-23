tech2 News Staff

Facebook has announced that it is tested targeting options within Facebook In-Stream video, testing of Instagram Reels Ads and other ad experiences in Facebook Stories. Starting today, it is launching a global test of In-Stream Video Topics that lets advertisers place ads in certain video topics through Ads Manager, this will allow advertisers to align their brand messaging within content that is contextually relevant to their target consumer.

Facebook says, "This test gives advertisers more choice in the video content they want their ads to appear in so they can reach engaged video viewer audiences."

Simultaneously, Instagram will also begin testing Reels ads. The test will begin in India, Brazil, Germany and Australia, and will be expanding to more countries in the coming months. The ads will be full-screen and immersive, similar to ads in Stories. As with organic Reels content, ads can be up to 30 seconds and people can comment, like, view, save, share and skip Reels ads.

Additionally, in the coming weeks, Facebook will also be testing custom Sticker Ads for Facebook Stories, with select advertisers and creators. These ads allow creators to monetise their Facebook Stories with ads that look like stickers and receive a portion of the resulting revenue.