Instagram is reportedly working on two small redesigns within the app.

According to some source codes found by reverse coder Jane Manchun Wang, Instagram is working on redesigning the IGTV feed and the Explore tab in the app.

Arguably similar to TikTok, Instagram will apparently get a vertical scrolling Explore tab, instead of the grid layout that it has right now. Wang also found that the Explore tab will soon be categorised like Style, Humour etc.

Instagram is working on new IGTV Feed and Explore Feed: scrolling vertically gets you endless content, no longer in grid layout. Arguably similar to TikTok Explore: Now categorized pic.twitter.com/R3MOFzu2oJ — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) November 19, 2019

Late last week, Instagram also announced that it is now globally testing making likes private on the platform.

Instagram began to test this globally on 14 November. If you’re a part of the test, you will no longer see the total number of likes and views on photos and videos posted to Feed, unless they’re your own. Users who are part of the test will be notified in their Feed.

Instagram was first reported to be working on removing likes from its platform in April. In July, Instagram had officially come out to say that it's "running a test that hides the total number of likes and video views for some people" in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Ireland, Italy, Japan, and New Zealand. Last week, it also started testing in the US.

