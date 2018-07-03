Instagram's timeline is anything but straight. It has a tendency to show posts which are not only a day old but some might be more than 48 hours old. In the past, its users such as social media influencers have cried foul, since the algorithm was messing up with their posts because of which their followers could not see all the posts they created. It was deemed to be one of Instagram's way to personalise the app, just like Facebook.

While Instagram does not seem too inclined to streamline the chronology of its timeline, it has brought a feature where users will know if they have seen posts from the last 48 hours.

Dubbed "You're all caught up", the feature will inform you if you have seen photos or videos from the past two days. Additionally, under this section you can see posts which you have already viewed. These posts can be more than two days old also

The feature is available on iOS and Android.

Speaking about missing out on photos and videos, according to The Verge, the photo-sharing app and Facebook are working on a feature where users would be able to see how much time they have spent on either of the social media channels.

Dubbed "Time Well Spent", is a digital well-being feature which tech companies are focussing on of late.

Understanding how time online impacts people is important, and it's the responsibility of all companies to be honest about this. We want to be part of the solution. I take that responsibility seriously. — Kevin S. (@kevin) 16 May 2018

Kevin Systrom, founder of Instagram, had reportedly said in May this year, that it is the responsibility of social media channels to make sure that the time spent by people online is positive.