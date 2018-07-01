It would seem that Instagram is in the news every day or the other for introducing new features to its app. Last we saw the addition of video calling and a redesigned explore section. Now latest reports have confirmed that Instagram has introduced a feature that will permanently lock the stories on top while you're scrolling through your feed.

Instagram Stories has over 400 million daily users and this looks like a tactic by the social media giant to keep on increasing this number. The feature was first discovered by The Verge and when they asked Instagram for a comment, a spokesperson said that “We’re always testing ways to improve the experience on Instagram and make it easier to share any moment with the people who matter to you.”

Does the feature seem a bit obnoxious? Could be. Stories take up some of the screen real estate that can otherwise be used to view photos. However, for users who are more invested in seeing stories of their friends than browsing through Instagram, it can be a blessing. In any case, The Verge happened to have found this feature on the Pixel 2 XL so Android users should be seeing it soon enough. An update for iOS should not be far away as well.

In more Instagram related news, users can now ask questions in their Stories. The question appears as a sticker and people who view the story can answer these questions. As per the report by Android Central, there seems to be no word limit for the answers. At the moment it would seem that only some users are privy to the update and a wider rollout for Android and iOS should follow soon.