Instagram Lite appeared today on Google Play Store without any announcement from the parent company Facebook. “The Instagram Lite app is small, allowing you to save space on your phone and download it quickly” the description reads, according to a report by TechCrunch.

The size of the app is just 573 KB, and this version is 1/55th the size of Instagram's main app which takes up 32 MB space on the phone. The app allows basic features such as filtering and editing of photos on your Instagram feed and stories, let's you watch stories and also browse the explore page. However, according to the report, the app does not allow sharing of videos or direct messaging your friends.

Instagram Lite is designed for people who use older phones having less storage space, and are not accessing a lot of mobile data. They will not have to delete other apps or photographs to clear memory and make space for the Instagram app, because not only will the new 537 KB version take less space, it will also take little time to download.

An Instagram spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch that Instagram Lite began tests in Mexico this week, and provided this statement: “We are testing a new version of Instagram for Android that takes up less space on your device, uses less data, and starts faster.”

In related Instagram news, the social media app has introduced a new video calling feature for both iOS and Android starting today. The Explore page has also now been segmented to show various topics along with associated content below it. Lastly, Instagram also rolled out new camera effects designed by partners, like Ariana Grande, BuzzFeed, Liz Koshy, Baby Ariel and the NBA.