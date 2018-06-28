Thursday, June 28, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 28 June, 2018 10:09 IST

Instagram Lite reportedly launched on Play Store for emerging markets: Report

The size of Instagram Lite app is just 573 KB, 1/55th the size of the Instagram's 32 MB main app.

Instagram Lite appeared today on Google Play Store without any announcement from the parent company Facebook. “The Instagram Lite app is small, allowing you to save space on your phone and download it quickly” the description reads, according to a report by TechCrunch.

Screenshots of Instagram Lite. Image: TechCrunch

Screenshots of Instagram Lite. Image: TechCrunch

The size of the app is just 573 KB, and this version is 1/55th the size of Instagram's main app which takes up 32 MB space on the phone. The app allows basic features such as filtering and editing of photos on your Instagram feed and stories, let's you watch stories and also browse the explore page. However, according to the report, the app does not allow sharing of videos or direct messaging your friends.

Instagram Lite is designed for people who use older phones having less storage space, and are not accessing a lot of mobile data. They will not have to delete other apps or photographs to clear memory and make space for the Instagram app, because not only will the new 537 KB version take less space, it will also take little time to download.

An Instagram spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch that Instagram Lite began tests in Mexico this week, and provided this statement: “We are testing a new version of Instagram for Android that takes up less space on your device, uses less data, and starts faster.”

In related Instagram news,  the social media app has introduced a new video calling feature for both iOS and Android starting today. The Explore page has also now been segmented to show various topics along with associated content below it. Lastly, Instagram also rolled out new camera effects designed by partners, like Ariana Grande, BuzzFeed, Liz Koshy, Baby Ariel and the NBA.

tags


latest videos

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look
iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away
How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science

How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science
BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India
FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see

FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see
IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube
Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration

Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration
This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

also see

NewsTracker

Did Instagram just stop notifying users about screenshots in Stories?

Jun 15, 2018

NewsTracker

Instagram takes its shopping feature beyond the Feed, will soon let you make purchases through Stories

Jun 13, 2018

Instagram

Instagram without Facebook would have been worth over $100 billion: Report

Jun 26, 2018

IGTV App

IGTV: Here's how you can create your own channel on the Instagram TV app

Jun 21, 2018

Social Media

Instagram users in the US spend an average of 53 mins on the app daily

Jun 26, 2018

Instagram TV

Instagram launches IGTV for long videos, intensifying competition for YouTube

Jun 21, 2018

science

Monsoon

Indian monsoon: The challenges of accurately predicting the deadly thundershowers

Jun 27, 2018

Ebola

Protein in human semen significantly increases spread of Ebola virus: Study

Jun 27, 2018

Space Travel

How the private sector in US is pushing the boundaries of space travel

Jun 27, 2018

Conservation

World's second largest barrier reef bounces back from environmental threats

Jun 27, 2018