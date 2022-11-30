Wednesday, November 30, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

India’s first private space launchpad, Agnikul, is set to give the aerospace industry a major boost

The Agnikul launchpad (ALP) and the Agnikul mission control centre (AMCC) are the two parts of the privately built launch facility and has been built inside ISRO’s campus at Sriharikota.


Mehul Reuben DasNov 30, 2022 11:47:00 IST

India’s aviation and aeronautics sector, along with the space research sector, got a major boost as the country’s first private space vehicle launchpad was declared operational recently. Along with the state-of-the-art launchpad, a new mission control centre was also inaugurated by officials from the Indian Space Research Organisation or ISRO.

India gets its first private space launchpad, Agnikul, which is set to give the space industry a major boost

The Agnikul launchpad (ALP) and the Agnikul mission control centre (AMCC) are the two parts of the privately built launch facility and has been built inside ISRO’s campus at Sriharikota. Representative image.

The launchpad, as well as the mission control centre, was built by a space startup called Agnikul, which is based out of Chennai. The launchpad has been built at Sriharikota, an island off the Tirupati coast of Andhra Pradesh, which also houses the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The SDSC is one of two ISRO-operated launchpads in the country that are currently operational.

The Agnikul launchpad and mission control has been built inside ISRO’s campus on the island, given the critical and confidential nature of India’s space programme and all the development related to it. 

S. Somanath, chairman of the Indian Space Research Organization or ISRO and secretary of the Department of Space, officially inaugurated the facility.

The Agnikul Launchpad (ALP) and the Agnikul Mission Control Centre (AMCC) are the two parts of the facility, according to a statement from Agnikul, which was planned and built with assistance from Isro and Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center or IN-SPACe. The launchpad was specifically designed and constructed with the capability of supporting liquid stage-controlled launches. The ALP and the AMCC have been built 4 kilometres apart from one another, and all connections between these two have the latest redundancies measures in place. 

In an official statement to the press, representatives of Agnikul announced that the launchpad and the mission control system will be carrying out their first launch, which will entail a controlled and guided mission for a vertical launch. 

The growing presence of private players in India’s space industry is a promising sign. Not only will this position India as one of the go-to places to launch missions for space research, but it will also give Indian space industries a massive boost when space tourism becomes a reality.

The growing number of private players in the industry should also ensure that new launch vehicles, which are economical and efficient to operate, are built and designed in the country. Recently, Skyroot Aerospace, an Indian space startup launched India’s first privately developed rocket, called the Vikram-S. 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

DidYouKnow

Rocket Boys: The team behind Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket

Nov 18, 2022
Rocket Boys: The team behind Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket
New ‘Prarambh’: The successful launch of Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket, and its significance

New ‘Prarambh’: The successful launch of Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket, and its significance

Nov 18, 2022

science

India’s first private space launchpad, Agnikul, is set to give the aerospace industry a major boost

Indian Space Industry

India’s first private space launchpad, Agnikul, is set to give the aerospace industry a major boost

Nov 30, 2022
The last total lunar eclipse for 2022 and the next three years takes place on Tuesday. Here’s how to watch it

Astronomy

The last total lunar eclipse for 2022 and the next three years takes place on Tuesday. Here’s how to watch it

Nov 07, 2022
China plans to send monkeys to the Tiangong space station to study how they reproduce in space

Space Exploration

China plans to send monkeys to the Tiangong space station to study how they reproduce in space

Nov 07, 2022
Last Lunar Eclipse of 2022: Places, timing and everything you need to know

Astronomy

Last Lunar Eclipse of 2022: Places, timing and everything you need to know

Nov 04, 2022