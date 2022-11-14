China gifts anti-satellite radars to Pakistan, aims to destroy India's space program

Islamabad: The method of fighting wars has changed in modern times. In today’s time, he who has maximum amount of information retains the advantage in war.

Satellites are the biggest means of gathering information, which may change the course of war.

India keeps an eye on every move of its enemies through satellites. Pakistan is also one of them. But now China wants to use Pakistan to counter Indian satellites and prevent them from gathering intelligence with the help of the with the SLC-18 radar.

As part of this plan, China will supply its state-of-the-art SLC-18 space surveillance radar to Pakistan. This radar was put on public display for the first time at the ongoing China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai (Guangdong). A 10-meter SLC-18 radar was placed in the exhibition. This radar is perceived as very effective. This radar detected several Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites in all types of conditions.

One reason for Pakistan’s interest in this Chinese radar is its price. These radars are available at very cheap prices. This radar has been made by China’s state-owned company China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC). The same company manufactures many missiles, radars and electronic devices for the Chinese military.

China will give SLC-18 radar to friendly countries

Sun Lei, deputy general manager of CETC, said, “This radar will allow friendly countries to locate targets in space. It will play an important role in balancing the battlefield.”

India’s satellites can keep a watch on every move of Pakistan. But Pakistan does not have this power. If India and Pakistan come face to face on the battlefield, then India will be able to keep an eye on every movement. But with the SLC-18 radar, Pakistan will be able to see where the Indian satellites are.

China is giving weapons to Pakistan

This radar would track any satellite and trace its path. After this, the satellite tells the officers sitting on the ground through a signal that at what time the satellite will not be on them. China supplies most of the weapons to Pakistan. China has supplied aircraft, submarines and missiles to Pakistan.

According to the Swedish thinktank SIPRI, between the five years from 2017 to 2021, Pakistan has bought 72% of its total weapons from China. Pakistan accounts for 47 percent of China’s total arms exports.

