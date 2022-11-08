FP Staff

The preparation for the launch of India’s first privately developed rocket, named the Vikram-S, is currently underway at the ISRO launchpad in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. Developed by Skyroot Aerospace, the rocket’s mission is to carry three customer payloads into Lower Earth Orbit.

“A launch window between November 12 and 16 has been notified by authorities, the final date being confirmed based on weather conditions,” said Skyroot Aerospace CEO and co-founder Pawan Kumar Chandana, as he prepares for Skyroot Aerospace’s maiden space mission. The mission has been aptly named, Prarambh, or the beginning.

Skyroot Aerospace is set to become the first private space company in India to launch a rocket into space, heralding a new era for the space sector which was opened up in 2020 to facilitate private sector participation.

Speaking about the rocket, Naga Bharath Daka, Chief Operating Officer of Skyroot Aerospace, said in a statement, “The Vikram-S rocket is a single-stage sub-orbital launch vehicle which would carry three customer payloads and help test and validate the majority of the technologies in the Vikram series of space launch vehicles.”

Chandana said Skyroot could build and get the Vikram-S rocket mission-ready in such a short time only because of the invaluable support from ISRO and IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre).

Skyroot’s launch vehicles are named ‘Vikram’ as a tribute to the founder of the Indian space programme and renowned scientist Vikram Sarabhai.

Based in Hyderabad, Skyroot builds state-of-the-art space launch vehicles for launching commercial satellites into space. It aims to disrupt entry barriers to cost-efficient satellite launch services and space-flight by advancing its mission to make spaceflights affordable, reliable and regular for all, the statement said.