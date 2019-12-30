Monday, December 30, 2019Back to
Indian govt allows Huawei to participate in trials for 5G networks from January onwards

ReutersDec 30, 2019 20:54:58 IST

The Indian government has allowed Chinese telecom company Huawei Technologies Co to participate in trials for 5G networks, a company spokesman said on Monday.

India’s nod to Huawei comes at a time when the global rollout of 5G technology has been complicated by US sanctions against the company. The United States has been lobbying allies not to use Huawei’s network equipment in their 5G networks.

A Huawei company logo is seen at the Shenzhen International Airport. Image: Reuters

Indian television channel CNBC-TV18 reported the news first, citing a senior official. The trials will be held in January, according to the official, the channel reported.

India’s telecom department was not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

The telecom department will meet operators on 31 Dec to confirm the timing for 5G trials, CNBC-TV18 reported, saying all wireless operators in India had received in-principle approvals to conduct the trials.

