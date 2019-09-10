Tuesday, September 10, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Australian cyber officials warned India against using Huawei - newspapers

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian government officials advised India to ban Chinese technology maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd from supplying parts for a rollout of a high-speed telecommunications network, Australian newspapers reported on Tuesday.


ReutersSep 10, 2019 06:15:07 IST

Australian cyber officials warned India against using Huawei - newspapers

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian government officials advised India to ban Chinese technology maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd from supplying parts for a rollout of a high-speed telecommunications network, Australian newspapers reported on Tuesday.

Officials from anti-cyberespionage body the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) were asked about an Australian ban on using the Chinese technology giant to build 5G networks when a delegation visited New Delhi last week, The Australian Financial Review and The Australian reported.

"Indian officials were keen to get an understanding of how the Turnbull government arrived at the decision to ban Huawei, and multiple discussions have been held over the matter," the AFR said, referring to a move led former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull in 2018.

The delegation last week, led by Australian ambassador for cyber affairs Tobias Feakin, "explained in detail why high-risk vendors had been banned from Australia's 5G network," The Australian reported.

India had also consulted the United States on its Huawei ban, the newspaper added, without providing any source.

Australia in 2018 became the first country to ban Huawei from supplying equipment for a 5G mobile network, citing national security risks, a move the Chinese company criticised as being "politically motivated".

A Reuters email to a Huawei media representative in Australia, listed on the company's website, received a bounceback notification.

The ASD did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Sandra Maler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Newstracker

Fed rejects call to deny Trump rate cuts; Trump keeps up pressure

Aug 28, 2019
Fed rejects call to deny Trump rate cuts; Trump keeps up pressure
EU agrees to drop restrictions on leasing of U.S. crewed planes

Newstracker

EU agrees to drop restrictions on leasing of U.S. crewed planes

Aug 28, 2019
Philip Morris in merger talks with Altria; e-cigs at stake

Newstracker

Philip Morris in merger talks with Altria; e-cigs at stake

Aug 28, 2019
Gold jumps 1% on recession fears; silver breaches $18/oz mark

Newstracker

Gold jumps 1% on recession fears; silver breaches $18/oz mark

Aug 28, 2019
Sri Lanka to start oil production in 2023; Total, Equinor to study potential

Newstracker

Sri Lanka to start oil production in 2023; Total, Equinor to study potential

Aug 28, 2019
Papa John's hires Arby's head as CEO to turnaround struggling pizza chain

Newstracker

Papa John's hires Arby's head as CEO to turnaround struggling pizza chain

Aug 28, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Sep 06, 2019
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

ISRO

ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

Sep 06, 2019