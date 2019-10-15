Tuesday, October 15, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

IMC 2019: RS Prasad says respect encryption but must track origin of messages spreading rumours

Prasad insists that law enforcement agencies should be able to identify source of messages that fuel false rumours and violence.


Press Trust of IndiaOct 15, 2019 10:29:46 IST

IT and Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said India respects encryption but insisted that law enforcement agencies should be able to identify source of messages that are being circulated to fuel false rumours and violence.

“We respect encryption but where the same message is being relayed repeatedly at same time, same area and on the same issue to create chaos and spread false rumours, law enforcement agencies must have access …source of nuisance must be identified to deal with circulation of false rumours in such cases,” Prasad said at the India Mobile Congress 2019.

IMC 2019: RS Prasad says respect encryption but must track origin of messages spreading rumours

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Internet must be stable, safe and secure and “we must ensure this”, the Minister added. The issue of traceability has been a flashpoint between the government and messaging giant, WhatsApp. Facebook-owned WhatsApp has so far resisted India’s demand for identification of message originators, arguing that doing so would undermine its policy on privacy and end-to-end encryption.

(Also read: Jio announces AI video call assistant to remove customer care call holding times)

According to sources, Facebook global executive Nick Clegg – during his meeting with Prasad last month – had mooted alternatives to absolute traceability of messages, including use of ‘meta data’ and machine intelligence for dealing with the issue, even offering to harness WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook linkages to provide assistance to law enforcement agencies.

WhatsApps, has in the past, emphasised that the platform cannot read messages exchanged as they are encrypted. In his speech, Prasad pointed out that India is generating the largest amount of data in the world. “I am very keen that India should become a big centre for data analytics, data cleaning and data refining,” he said. The minister also asserted that a balance needs to be maintained between data privacy, data innovation and data utility.

tags

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

India Mobile Congress 2019

India Mobile Congress 2019 Day 1 Highlights: 5G, IoT, and Smart Cities were the most hottest topics

Oct 14, 2019
India Mobile Congress 2019 Day 1 Highlights: 5G, IoT, and Smart Cities were the most hottest topics
Jio announces AI video call assistant to remove customer care call holding times

Jio Video Call Bot

Jio announces AI video call assistant to remove customer care call holding times

Oct 14, 2019
In present anti-business climate, policy flip-flops like IUC rules change aren't ideal prescription

Trai

In present anti-business climate, policy flip-flops like IUC rules change aren't ideal prescription

Oct 10, 2019
Airtel, Vodafone, Jio have slashed ring time on outgoing calls to 25 seconds

Telecom

Airtel, Vodafone, Jio have slashed ring time on outgoing calls to 25 seconds

Oct 03, 2019
Reliance Jio opposes TRAI's new rule to slash ring time to 25 seconds

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio opposes TRAI's new rule to slash ring time to 25 seconds

Oct 08, 2019
Ravi Shankar Prasad's remarks on movie collections spark row: Economist slams 'simplistic explanations' used to deny slowdown

NewsTracker

Ravi Shankar Prasad's remarks on movie collections spark row: Economist slams 'simplistic explanations' used to deny slowdown

Oct 13, 2019

science

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019