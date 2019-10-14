tech2 News Staff

At the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2019, Jio unveiled its patent-filed Video Call Assistant based on AI. The new customer support and communication will enable customers to skip the painstaking call holds during support calls and directly be served as a solution. This feature can be accessed via a 4G phone call and users on the other end wouldn’t need to install any additional app.

The AI Video Call Assistant is capable of listening and understanding a customer’s questions. It will then be able to respond to queries according to the most appropriate solution and continue learning. The assistant was developed by Jio in collaboration with US-based Radisys which is, in fact, a Reliance Industries subsidiary. With the deployment of the AI assistant, brands will be able to make customer engagement more efficient.

Additionally, Jio also announced the Jio Bot Maker that is part of the Jio Bot platform to make it easier for small businesses to make their own AI-based bots. Jio says that the video call bot can be customised as per the brand’s requirements. It can be given a unique avatar to represent a particular brand. Users will be able to access the bot through a video call enabled helpline. The assistant supports multiple languages making it more accessible.

Mathew Oommen, President of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd said, “Jio is committed to bringing innovative and relevant digital solutions to enable and empower businesses to conduct their operations more efficiently and Video Call Assistant is one such example of bringing a truly innovative and engaging product for millions of businesses in India.”

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.