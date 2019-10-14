India is ready to host the biggest telecom event of the year — India Mobile Congress (IMC) — starting today. The two-day event will be concluded on the 16 October, and like last year, the highlight of the event is expected to be 5G, its use case scenarios, maybe a little something on when to expect its rollout in the country.

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will be inaugurating the event at 10.00 am today, with the likes of Chairman and founder of Bharti Enterprises Sunil Bharti Mittal and Reliance Jio chairman Mukesh Ambani joining the keynote.

In the afternoon today, for the segment called Leaders for the Next Generation the likes of Isha and Akash Ambani from Reliance Jio, Kavin Mittal from Hike Messenger, Manu Kumar Jain from Xiaomi and Vijay Shekhar Sharma from Paytm were scheduled to participate, however, according to a report by the Hindu Business Line, many have refused to attend the event. Apparently only Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Rishad Premji from Wipro and Manu Kumar Jain have confirmed their attendance.

Further, ISRO chief K Sivan is also expected to be at the IMC 2019. He will apparently be making some ‘special announcement’ at the inaugural session today.

The event will also see various demonstration of future technology, and what it can be with the help of 5G adoption in India. There will be demo stalls by companies like Ericsson, Honor, Huawei, Wipro, Vodafone, Airtel, Reliance Jio, among others.

Below are a few keynotes to look forward to:

Shri P.K. Purwar @CMDBSNL will be speaking at #IndiaMobileCongress on the subject of "Connectivity" to "Content" - 'The evolving roles of Telcos' at 12:20 hours on 15th Oct 2019. Do catch up and listen to him at the main hall, #IMC2019. #BSNL #BSNLatIMC @exploreIMC pic.twitter.com/0T9wM9nCky — BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) October 12, 2019

Mr. Sanjay Malik will be speaking on "India's Future - Intelligent, Immersive or Inventive? " - at India Mobile Congress on 15th October, 10:00 hours, Main Hall. #NokiaAtIMC @nokia @nokianetworks pic.twitter.com/ti4J8JRovv — IMC 2019 (@exploreIMC) October 12, 2019

Mr. Tim Ti will be speaking on "Imagine the Connected Future - Technology redefining Connectivity" at India Mobile Congress on 15th October, 11:05 hours, Main Hall. #UtstarcomAtIMC @Utstarcom_In pic.twitter.com/fPc7zeb5fN — IMC 2019 (@exploreIMC) October 11, 2019

Mr. Sean Cai will be speaking on "Global Strides in 5G Deployment: Roadblocks and Best Practices" at India Mobile Congress on 14th October, 16:00 hours, Main Hall. #ZTEAtIMC @ZTEPress pic.twitter.com/YtP82q7Hti — IMC 2019 (@exploreIMC) October 11, 2019

Mr. Ankit Agarwal will be speaking on "5G, AI and IOT: The trifecta for intelligent connectivity" at India Mobile Congress on 14th October, 17:00 hours, Hall A. #STLAtIMC @STL_Tech pic.twitter.com/Km3MC1yI1S — IMC 2019 (@exploreIMC) October 11, 2019

Ms. Monica Desai will be speaking on "5G Spectrum, Robust Policy and Governance framework: A much needed catalyst for 5G" at India Mobile Congress on 14th October, 14:45 hours, Hall D. #FacebookAtIMC @facebook pic.twitter.com/KxRBTWg6cP — IMC 2019 (@exploreIMC) October 11, 2019

Mr. Vikram Motiani will be speaking on "Getting India's tech talent ready" at India Mobile Congress on 16th October, 14:30 hours, Hall C.#RedHatAtIMC @RedHat pic.twitter.com/YEGsg1SkZr — IMC 2019 (@exploreIMC) October 11, 2019

