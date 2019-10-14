Monday, October 14, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

India Mobile Congress 2019 Day 1 Highlights: 5G, IoT, and Smart Cities were the most hottest topics

tech2 News StaffOct 14, 2019 20:51:33 IST

At the event, there will be 5G demos on gaming, entertainment, connectivity from the likes of Jio, Nokia, Ericsson and Qualcomm.

highlights

read more

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE


India is ready to host the biggest telecom event of the year — India Mobile Congress (IMC) — starting today. The two-day event will be concluded on the 16 October, and like last year, the highlight of the event is expected to be 5G, its use case scenarios, maybe a little something on when to expect its rollout in the country.

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will be inaugurating the event at 10.00 am today, with the likes of Chairman and founder of Bharti Enterprises Sunil Bharti Mittal and Reliance Jio chairman Mukesh Ambani joining the keynote.

India Mobile Congress 2019 Day 1 Highlights: 5G, IoT, and Smart Cities were the most hottest topics

India Mobile Congress. Image: tech2

In the afternoon today, for the segment called Leaders for the Next Generation the likes of Isha and Akash Ambani from Reliance Jio, Kavin Mittal from Hike Messenger, Manu Kumar Jain from Xiaomi and Vijay Shekhar Sharma from Paytm were scheduled to participate, however, according to a report by the Hindu Business Line, many have refused to attend the event. Apparently only Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Rishad Premji from Wipro and Manu Kumar Jain have confirmed their attendance.

Further, ISRO chief K Sivan is also expected to be at the IMC 2019. He will apparently be making some ‘special announcement’ at the inaugural session today.

The event will also see various demonstration of future technology, and what it can be with the help of 5G adoption in India. There will be demo stalls by companies like Ericsson, Honor, Huawei, Wipro, Vodafone, Airtel, Reliance Jio, among others.

Below are a few keynotes to look forward to:

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost



top reviews

ASUS Asus ROG Phone II

ASUS Asus ROG Phone II

TECH2 RATING

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

TECH2 RATING

OPPO Reno 2

OPPO Reno 2

TECH2 RATING

ASUS Asus VivoBook X509

ASUS Asus VivoBook X509

TECH2 RATING

Jabra Move Style Edition

Jabra Move Style Edition

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


also see

Jio Video Call Bot

Jio announces AI video call assistant to remove customer care call holding times

Oct 14, 2019
Jio announces AI video call assistant to remove customer care call holding times
In present anti-business climate, policy flip-flops like IUC rules change aren't ideal prescription

Trai

In present anti-business climate, policy flip-flops like IUC rules change aren't ideal prescription

Oct 10, 2019
Airtel, Vodafone, Jio have slashed ring time on outgoing calls to 25 seconds

Telecom

Airtel, Vodafone, Jio have slashed ring time on outgoing calls to 25 seconds

Oct 03, 2019
Reliance Jio opposes TRAI's new rule to slash ring time to 25 seconds

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio opposes TRAI's new rule to slash ring time to 25 seconds

Oct 08, 2019
Bharti Airtel shares gain over 4% after company raises $750 mn through hybrid financial instrument

NewsTracker

Bharti Airtel shares gain over 4% after company raises $750 mn through hybrid financial instrument

Oct 10, 2019
Jio to charge 6 paise per minute for voice calls made to another phone networks

Jio

Jio to charge 6 paise per minute for voice calls made to another phone networks

Oct 10, 2019

science

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019