IMC 2019: Reliance Jio and Samsung show next-gen 5G and 4G LTE cases

Reliance Jio and Samsung have built the world’s largest green-field and all IP based 4G LTE network.


tech2 News StaffOct 15, 2019 13:51:15 IST

At the India Mobile Congress 2019 held yesterday, Reliance Jio and Samsung showcased their 5G use cases at the event. The companies revealed that together they have built the world’s largest green-field and all IP based 4G LTE network that supports more than 340 million LTE subscribers as of August 2019.

Reliance Jio and Samsung demonstrated 5G's application in virtual classes, to see the 360-degree lecture and to stream FHD video streaming on multiple smartphones simultaneously. To show its benefit in the entertainment segment, the demonstration includes 4K video streaming using multiple 5G tablet.

(Also read: Jio announces AI video call assistant to remove customer care call holding times)

The companies will use 4G LTE and 5G technology in combination as a dual connected mode network. Images: Reuters

The 4G LTE cases will also help in public safety communications. According to the companies, it can be used for real-time streaming of videos and high-definition images of scenes during emergencies. It will also enable multi-lateral communications to be connected at once to transfer video, images, and voice simultaneously. This will help the responders to have highly effective communication during the time of emergency.

Speaking on the collaboration with Samsung, Mathew Oommen, President of Jio said that, "We as Jio, working closely with key partners like Samsung will ensure that we continue to help India leapfrog traditional technologies by advancing the existing 4G all-IP infrastructure and leverage the end-to-end fiber, 5G, and IoT ecosystems towards a digital infrastructure platform. This digital platform will deliver on the aspirations of all Indians, our businesses, and the emerging digital society that is fundamental to accelerating the digital economy and ensuring digital freedom for India."

(Also read: IMC 2019: Huawei is ready to sign a 'no backdoor' agreement with India for 5G)

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

