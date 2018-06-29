New leaks of a soon-to-be-launched Motorola smartphone have surfaced. This time, leaked renders of a Moto One with a glass back have emerged. Another picture shows the Motorola One Power with a metallic back.

According to the leaked pictures posted by Android Headlines, there seem to not be much of a difference between both the phones. The two phones look similar in size and length, have an edge-to-edge display, and both sport a notch at the top with a narrow chin at the bottom.

There is also a glaring difference between the two in the layout of the dual camera setup on the rear of the phones. The Moto One appears to have two individual camera bumps separated by a flash, while the One Power has one contiguous bump encased in glass.

Another set of leaked pictures show two colour variants of Moto One, in black and white. Per the leaks, the white colour variant has a silver-coloured metallic frame.

The Moto One is expected to launch on 2 August at an event in Chicago. The Moto One Power could be the cheaper variant of the Moto One. It might have a 6.2-inch FHD+ display powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with a 12 MP+5 MP dual camera setup at the rear and an 8 MP sensor in front.

In case of Moto One, it is expected to be powered by 3,870 mAh battery and may come with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.