tech2 News Staff

The annual tech show, Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA) 2020 is now going on in Germany. The event began on 3 September in Berlin and will go on till 5 September. IFA is Europe's biggest annual tech show.

With the world still reeling under the Coronavirus pandemic, the event is expected to witness a lot less footfall this year. However, most of the sessions that are hosted by the brands will be available online. We can expect to see many sneak peeks of all the new gadgets that the companies are planning to launch this year.

Here is all you can expect from the different tech companies this year:

Realme

Realme is an IFA novice as it will be the first time attending the tech show. According to the mobile company, it will be introducing the brand and product strategy. As per a report by TechRadar, Realme might announce Realme X3 Pro at the event. If this is to be believed, it will be the third smartphone under the X3 smartphone series after Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom (Review).



It will host its session at 3.55 pm IST today. You can visit the company's YouTube page or click on the webcast link embedded above to catch all the live updates.

Honor

Honor has announced that this year's theme for IFA 2020 as "Expand Your Smart Life". It will host its session today at 2.55 pm IST. The company has also confirmed that it will announce two new smartwatches and three enhanced personal laptops at IFA 2020 this year. You can tap on the webcast link embedded below to see the Livestream.

Qualcomm

Qualcomm has announced a number of chipsets including 5G chips and laptop processors at IFA this year. It has announced a 5G Snapdragon 400 series processor that will be featured in low-cost smartphones. Qualcomm has also unveiled Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G processor for laptops.

In addition to this, the company has also announced QCC514x, a Bluetooth audio SoC for wireless headsets that comes with an Adaptive ANC feature. This feature will help users switch between voice calls, music and talking to voice assistant easily.

LG

LG made a few announcements at IFA 2020 that are now available on YouTube. The video shows LG's recently announced battery-powered air-purifying face mask called LG PuriCare Air Purifier. Although, given the timing, LG has not confirmed if the mask will protect users against COVID-19 or not. The company also emphasised on LG's ThinQ AI platform and have announced that it will soon launch more gadgets under this segment.



To recall, LG has recently teased the LG Wing smartphone that has T- shaped dual screens. The company might launch this smartphone at IFA this year.

TCL

TCL unveiled Move 200 wireless earbuds and Move Time Family Watch smartwatch. The company also announced two new tabs at the event. The 20 Tab MAX features a 10.36-inch display, offers 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB storage and is equipped with an 8,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging.

The 10 Tab MID sports an 8-inch FHD display, is powered by Snapdragon 665 chipset and houses a 5,500mAh battery.