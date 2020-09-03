Thursday, September 03, 2020Back to
LG Wing, a T-shaped dual screen smartphone, to launch on 14 September

LG Wing might feature a 6.8-inch main screen and a secondary display of 4-inch.


Sep 03, 2020

LG Electronics will be adding new and innovative technology to its smartphone line up with the unveiling of a device that will sport two screens. The South Korean multinational company posted a teaser video on YouTube and confirmed that the phone will be launched on 14 September.

The 23-second video shows the two displays of the LG’s upcoming Wing smartphone swivel 90 degrees horizontally, in clockwise direction, to form a T-shape.

LG Wing, a T-shaped dual screen smartphone, to launch on 14 September

LG Wing. Image: YouTube

The company in the video mentioned, "Life gets better in unexpected ways when you discover the unexplored."

In a release, LG said the smartphone is first under its "Explorer Project" lineup. It has been created to cater to the diverse usage needs of the present-day smartphones.

The initiative aims to “explore” and "inject" new life into untapped areas and reshape as well as expand the user experience.

"The Explorer Project will focus solely on new usability that is discovered with innovative designs while LG’s new Universal Line will be the company’s lineup of competitive devices that focus on consumer lifestyles, such as LG VELVET," the company said.

LG has collaborated with Rave, Ficto, Tubi and NAVER to develop unique features for the Explorer Project smartphones that will enhance the mobile viewing experience. Qualcomm will also be part of this project.

President of LG's Mobile Communications Company Morris Lee said, "LG and platform partners feel it is vitally important to demonstrate to consumers new and differentiated user experiences in the smartphone space."

A report by GSMArena said that the LG Wing smartphone's main screen is expected to be 6.8-inch, while the secondary display will be 4-inch. The device will be powered by Snapdragon 765 or 765G chipset.

The phone is expected to have a 64 MP primary camera. It is likely to be priced in $1,000 range.

 

