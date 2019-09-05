Thursday, September 05, 2019Back to
IFA 2019: Here is how you can catch live updates of the Nokia, Sony and Huawei keynotes

Brands like Nokia, Samsung, Huawei, LG and many more are expected to launch products at IFA 2019.


tech2 News StaffSep 05, 2019 13:44:17 IST

Internationale Funkausstellung or IFA 2019 is one of the biggest tech shows that is slated to be held today in Berlin. The event will witness several product launches from global tech companies like Nokia, Samsung, LG, Sony, Asus. The event will open up to the general public from 6 September and will go on until 11 September.

If you want to tune in to the main keynotes where some cool gadgets will be announced, here is how you can catch the announcements live.

Nokia

The global tech show will host its Nokia keynote today at 4.00 pm in Berlin which translates to 7:30 pm in India. Viewers can watch the live stream on the company's official Facebook page.

IFA 2019: Here is how you can catch live updates of the Nokia, Sony and Huawei keynotes

Nokia is likely to launch at least two smartphones at IFA 2019. Representational Image.

Going by the several teasers that the Finnish smartphone brand has put up on its social media handles, the company is expected to debut some brand new mobile phones at IFA this year. There's expected to be at least three smartphones on that list and these are likely to be called the Nokia 5.2, Nokia 6.2 and the Nokia 7.2.

(Also read: IFA 2019: Nokia, Samsung, Huawei, Lenovo and more to showcase new products)

Sony

Sony's press conference is also scheduled to be held today at 4:30 pm. The live stream will be available on Sony Europe's Youtube Page or you can watch the event at the link given below. Apart from the audio gear, we also expect the company to come up with new updates to its BRAVIA lineup of TVs along with the fact that the company might make announcements regarding the Xperia 2 lineup.

Huawei

Huawei is also expected to launch its flagship chipset  Kirin 990 at the IFA along with its 5G-powered smart TV as well. Huawei keynote will begin tomorrow ( 6 September) at 2.00 pm in the afternoon. You can catch it live by clicking on the link below.

The livestream links for the Samsung and LG keynote is not yet available. The companies will be hosting their press conference today at 3:30 pm and 2:30 pm respectively. So keep this page bookmarked as we will update it with event details as soon as they are available.

