Domestic consumer electronics company iBall, launched a new laptop, CompBook M500, that supports Microsoft's digital assistant Cortana.

The laptop is available in two variants -- Windows 10 Home version which is priced at Rs 16,999 and Windows 10 Pro version at Rs 18,999.

The new laptop comes with a 14-inch in-plane switching (IPS) and full-HD (FHD) screen, built-in Windows 10 and anti-virus defender, the company said in a statement.

"With 'iBall CompBook M500', we believe professional chores will allow customers to experience a greater efficiency, that too at a never seen before price," said Sandeep Parasrampuria, CEO and Director, iBall.

The laptop that features dual speakers, 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB internal storage, is powered by Intel's Celeron Dual Core processor with a speed of up to 2.4 GHz.

"Powered by Windows 10 and Cortana, the device will empower today's business to achieve more at an affordable price," added Priyadarshi Mohapatra, Country General Manager, Consumer and Devices sales, Microsoft India.