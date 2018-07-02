Monday, July 02, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 02 July, 2018 19:20 IST

iBall CompBook M500 with 14-inch screen and Windows 10 launched at Rs 16,999

It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB internal storage, which accompanies Intel's Celeron Dual Core processor.

Domestic consumer electronics company iBall, launched a new laptop, CompBook M500, that supports Microsoft's digital assistant Cortana.

The laptop is available in two variants -- Windows 10 Home version which is priced at Rs 16,999 and Windows 10 Pro version at Rs 18,999.

The new laptop comes with a 14-inch in-plane switching (IPS) and full-HD (FHD) screen, built-in Windows 10 and anti-virus defender, the company said in a statement.

"With 'iBall CompBook M500', we believe professional chores will allow customers to experience a greater efficiency, that too at a never seen before price," said Sandeep Parasrampuria, CEO and Director, iBall.

The laptop that features dual speakers, 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB internal storage, is powered by Intel's Celeron Dual Core processor with a speed of up to 2.4 GHz.

"Powered by Windows 10 and Cortana, the device will empower today's business to achieve more at an affordable price," added Priyadarshi Mohapatra, Country General Manager, Consumer and Devices sales, Microsoft India.

