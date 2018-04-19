Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HyperloopTT) plans to construct a hyperloop system for a distance of ten kilometers in Abu Dhabi and it hopes to be operational by 2020.

Hyperloop TT and Aldar Properties PJSC have signed an agreement to construct it near the site where the Expo 2020 will take place. It will also be closer to the Al Maktoum International Airport.

“This agreement creates the basis for the first commercial Hyperloop system in the world here in the Emirates, with the goal of eventually connecting Abu Dhabi to Al Ain, Dubai, and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia,” said Bibop Gresta, Chairman of HyperloopTT. “With regulatory support, we hope the first section will be operational in time for Expo 2020.”

The hyperloop transit system idea was announced by Elon Musk in 2012 as a time-efficient mode of transportation at an unimaginable speed. It is not only supposed to be cost efficient during construction but is also supposed to be a cheaper mode of transportation.

“We are delighted to be working with HyperloopTT as they look to bring one of the world’s most revolutionary transportation technologies to Abu Dhabi,” said Talal Al Dhiyebi, Chief Executive Officer, Aldar Properties.“Alghadeer sits at such a strategic point within the UAE – close to major growth areas of both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, that it makes sense to pair it with rapid transport opportunities. We believe that Hyperloop technology can have a major positive impact on the lives of all of those living within our communities, and we look forward to this possibility becoming a reality.”

In India, the Hyperloop One had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Maharashtra government to build the world's first hyperloop between Mumbai and Pune.