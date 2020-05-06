Wednesday, May 06, 2020Back to
Huawei Y9s with pop-up selfie camera and 48 MP triple rear camera setup to launch in India soon

Huawei Y9S offers 128 GB built-in storage, expandable up to 512 GB and 6 GB RAM.


FP TrendingMay 06, 2020 17:40:59 IST

Huawei Y9s is soon set to be launched in India. The upcoming smartphone by Huawei is already listed on the company’s official India website and the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has already started to tease the Y9s on Twitter. Huawei India tweeted a 5-second clip teasing the smartphone.

"Make way for the new #HuaweiY9s! With Ultra Full View Display and Triple AI Camera, get ready to experience a smartphone that's power-packed with features. Nothing less than art! #HuaweiIndia #ComingSoon #StayTuned," read the tweet.

Huawei Y9s. Image: Huawei

The Huawei Y9s is also listed on Amazon.in, however the company has not announced the official launch date of the smartphone yet.

Huawei Y9s specifications

The Huawei Y9s comes with 6 GB of RAM. It offers 128 GB built-in storage, expandable up to 512 GB with a microSD card. The smartphone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and ambient light sensor.

Huawei Y9s camera

The phone houses three sensors on the rear - a 48 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2 MP tertiary camera with f/2.4 aperture.

For selfies, the smartphone flaunts a 16 MP pop-up camera.

The Huawei Y9s comes in three colour options – ‘Breathing crystal’, ‘Phantom Purple’ and ‘Midnight Black’. It was launched in Singapore last year.

Huawei is planning to launch the Y9s in India after other smartphone companies have recently started doing the same. The move followed the Indian government easing restrictions on deliveries of non-essentials during third phase of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Xiaomi has, on Monday, announced that it will launch the Mi 10 smartphone in India on 8 May.

In March, Huawei had launched its P-series of smartphones which included the P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro Plus. The company had also launched the Watch GT 2e at the same event.

 

