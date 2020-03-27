tech2 News Staff

At a launch event in Paris on Thursday, Huawei launched its P-series of smartphones, which included the P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro Plus. Along with the new smartphone lineup, Huawei also launched the Watch GT 2e at the event.

Huawei Watch GT 2e pricing and availability

The smartwatch comes in a sole variant, which is priced at 199 euros. If converted as per today's exchange rate, that would amount to approximately Rs 16,500. It comes in Graphic Black, Icy White, Mint Green, and Lava Red colour variants. Huawei has said that starting April, the smartwatch will be available at Huawei Vmall and Huawei Authorised Retailer.

As of now, the India pricing of the smartwatch or its availability in the market has not been revealed.

Huawei Watch GT 2e specifications and features

The Watch GT 2e comes with 100 workout modes. Similar to Honor Band 5i, the smartwatch also features a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring feature.

The smartwatch features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display supporting a Retina-grade resolution. It is powered byHuawei's proprietary Kirin A1 chip, which the company claims enables the watch to offer a 2-week battery life. It sports the classic round dial design, a stainless steel body, and a crown for navigating through the watch.

The watch also comes with new motion watch faces. Additionally, it also has a new dual time zone theme that would help users stay connected with friends, family, and colleagues around the world. The multi-functional watch face allows users to customise the settings they want, such as selecting important reminders to receive during the day. If they want the smartwatch to be unique, they can simply choose a photo from their album to be displayed on the watch face.

The Watch GT 2e also supports 15 professional workout modes including eight outdoor activities (running, walking, mountain climbing, hiking, trail running, cycling, open water swimming, triathlon) and seven indoor activities (walking, running, cycling, pool swimming, free training, elliptical machine, rower). It also supports 85 customised workout modes that cover six categories of sports: extreme, leisure, fitness, aquatics, ball games and winter sports.

In professional workout modes, the smartwatch provides comprehensive monitoring that can track 190 types of data. Huawei says it can also automatically detect 6 professional workout modes.

The watch also records key data such as duration, calories burnt, heart rate interval, exercise progress, recovery time and more.

The smartwatch also comes with large internal storage that can store around 500 mp3 songs. It is also compatible with Huawei Music and Bluetooth headphones.

Huawei Watch GT 2

Along with the Watch GT 2e, Huawei also announced the new Frosty White and Chestnut Red variants for Watch GT 2 42 mm with a menstrual management feature. The two colour variant are priced differently; the Frosty White variant is priced at € 229 (Rs 19,000 approx) and the Chestnut Red is priced at € 249 (Rs 21,000 approx).

