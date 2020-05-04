FP Trending

The Xiaomi Mi 10 smartphone is set to launch in India on Friday, 8 May. The announcement was made by Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain on Twitter.

The flagship smartphone, which was launched in China in February this year, will be introduced to the Indian market via a live stream event.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 was scheduled to be launch in India on 31 March. The date, however, was postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown imposed by the Government of India from 25 March.

As the lockdown in the country has entered its third phase on 4 May, the Ministry of Home Affairs has relaxed some norms for e-commerce sites, including selling of non-essential goods in orange zones and green zones. Following the relaxation, Xiaomi has decided to launch its much-awaited flagship Mi 10 5G in India.

Mi fans, here's the date you all have been waiting for.#Mi10 is launching on MAY 8⃣. And...we've more than the #108MP phone lined up for you. RT with #108MPIsHere if you are excited.#Xiaomi❤️ pic.twitter.com/8NB2zzdiQs — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 4, 2020

Xiaomi Mi 10 specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 10 has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels. It is powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset and comes with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. The smartphone runs on the Android 10-based MIUI 11.

The Mi 10 sports a quad-rear camera setup that includes a 108 MP primary sensor, 13 MP wide-angle camera and two 2 MP cameras. For selfies, the smartphone has a 20 MP camera on the front.

The phone has a 4,780 mAh battery with 30 W wired and 30 W wireless charging. It also supports 10W reverse charging.

Xiaomi has not revealed the price of the Mi 10 in India. Jain had earlier hinted that the smartphone may have a different pricing model in India due to direct import, higher GST, and a depreciating rupee.

