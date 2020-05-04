Monday, May 04, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi Mi 10 to debut in India on 8 May, might be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset

Jain earlier hinted that the Mi 10 may have a different pricing model in India due to direct import, higher GST, and a depreciating rupee.


FP TrendingMay 04, 2020 18:43:44 IST

The Xiaomi Mi 10 smartphone is set to launch in India on Friday, 8 May. The announcement was made by Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain on Twitter.

The flagship smartphone, which was launched in China in February this year, will be introduced to the Indian market via a live stream event.

Xiaomi Mi 10 to debut in India on 8 May, might be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset

Xiaomi Mi 10. Image: Xiaomi China website

The Xiaomi Mi 10 was scheduled to be launch in India on 31 March. The date, however, was postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown imposed by the Government of India from 25 March.

As the lockdown in the country has entered its third phase on 4 May, the Ministry of Home Affairs has relaxed some norms for e-commerce sites, including selling of non-essential goods in orange zones and green zones. Following the relaxation, Xiaomi has decided to launch its much-awaited flagship Mi 10 5G in India.

Xiaomi Mi 10 specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 10 has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels. It is powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset and comes with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. The smartphone runs on the Android 10-based MIUI 11.

The Mi 10 sports a quad-rear camera setup that includes a 108 MP primary sensor, 13 MP wide-angle camera and two 2 MP cameras. For selfies, the smartphone has a 20 MP camera on the front.

The phone has a 4,780 mAh battery with 30 W wired and 30 W wireless charging. It also supports 10W reverse charging.

Xiaomi has not revealed the price of the Mi 10 in India. Jain had earlier hinted that the smartphone may have a different pricing model in India due to direct import, higher GST, and a depreciating rupee.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi 10 with 108 MP camera teased by Manu Jain, hints at higher pricing than previous models due to GST hike

May 04, 2020
Xiaomi Mi 10 with 108 MP camera teased by Manu Jain, hints at higher pricing than previous models due to GST hike
Today's Google Doodle urges people to ‘Stay Home, Save Lives’ in the fight against Coronavirus

Google Doodle

Today's Google Doodle urges people to ‘Stay Home, Save Lives’ in the fight against Coronavirus

Apr 24, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: ICAI decides to waive practical training condonation fee due to hardships faced by students

Coronavirus Outbreak: ICAI decides to waive practical training condonation fee due to hardships faced by students

Apr 21, 2020
Coronavirus lockdown: CBSE extends date for submission of school affiliation application to 30 June

NewsTracker

Coronavirus lockdown: CBSE extends date for submission of school affiliation application to 30 June

Apr 25, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Amazon says India business most affected due to the COVID-19 lockdown

Amazon

Coronavirus Outbreak: Amazon says India business most affected due to the COVID-19 lockdown

May 01, 2020
UNICEF and Microsoft launch global platform 'The Learning Passport' to address education crisis caused by coronavirus pandemic

NewsTracker

UNICEF and Microsoft launch global platform 'The Learning Passport' to address education crisis caused by coronavirus pandemic

Apr 22, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020