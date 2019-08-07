tech2 News Staff

As a part of the Amazon Freedom Sale, Huawei Y9 Prime will be available for purchase to the Amazon Prime members today from 12.00 pm onwards. As for the rest of the buyers, they can buy it from Amazon from 8 August midnight. As for the offline stores like Croma, Poorvika, and others, the smartphone will be available for purchase from 12 August onwards.

Huawei Y9 Prime pricing, sale offers

Huawei Y9 Prime comes in a sole variant with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, which is priced at Rs 15,990. It is available in two colour options — Sapphire Blue and Emerald Green. The smartphone comes in only one storage variant— 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage.

As for launch offers, Amazon is offering six months No-Cost EMI and an instant cashback of Rs 500 on Amazon Pay. In addition to this, there is an exchange offer up to Rs 1,500 and an instant discount of 10 percent on SBI bank cards.

You can also get a cashback of Rs 2,200 and 125 GB Additional 4G data if you recharge Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 with Rs 198 or Rs 299 place. This cashback can only be redeemed in the form of vouchers which can be used to recharge your phone by using the MyJio app.

Huawei Y9 Prime specifications

Huawei Y9 Prime comes with a 6.59-inch Full View display with a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. It runs on an octa-core Kirin 710F chipset clocked at 2.2 GHz and is paired with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

In terms of the camera, this smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP camera sensors. On the front, it features a pop-up selfie camera of 16 MP.

Huawei Y9 Prime packs with a whopping 4,000 mAh battery that supports fast charging. It comes with EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9 Pie. It also houses a fingerprint sensor at the back of the device.

