tech2 News Staff

Huawei has just launched its foldable smartphone Mate X in China and will be following up the launch in other global territories as well. However, this will not be the only version of its foldable device as the company has yet another variant planned for launch in March 2020 called the Mate Xs.

While design-wise the Mate Xs is almost identical to the original Mate X, the real change comes in the processing power. The Mate Xs will be powered by the company's latest silicon which is the Kirin 990 5G chipset unveiled at IFA 2019 and which can be found in the Mate 30-series.

The Kirin 990 5G is built on the 7nm+ EUV process and comes with an integrated 5G modem as opposed to the external one used in the original Mate X and its Kirin 980. Other than that there appear to be no critical details of the Mate Xs revealed and we will have to wait to see more design elements of the device.

Huawei Mate X specifications

Unlike the Galaxy Fold, the Huawei Mate X actually fold outwards. The total diagonal screen-size after the device has been unfolded happens to be 8-inches while the folded phone has a 6.6-inch AMOLED display. The back of the phone also has a display when the device is folded and which is slightly smaller than the front at 6.4-inches owing to a hinge that houses the camera. The phone also has a thickness of 11 mm when it is folded. Apart from that, the phone will also be coming with 5G technology but one big disappointment is that it does not have a headphone jack.

(Also Read - Huawei Mate X first impressions: The future of smartphone unfolds)

Inside the phone, we see the 7 nm HiSilicon Kirin 980 chipset and Balong 5000 5G modem along with space for dual-SIM cards. The thickness of the phone when it is unfolded is an astonishing 5.8 mm.

The Mate X has a 4,500 mAh battery and it also comes with a bundled 55W charger that can charge the device from 0-85 percent in 30 minutes. This charger can also be used to charge a type-C laptop as well. The power key on the side doubles up as a fingerprint reader.

The middle hinge of the phone has been made using Falcon Wing design and has taken more than three years to perfect as per Huawei. The phone comes in a single 8 GB RAM + 512 GB internal storage variant. The company hasn't provided us with an exact date but the Mate X is said to be sold in the next half of 2019.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .