Huawei is holding its event at the world's biggest phone-centric exhibition, MWC 2019 (Mobile World Congress) ahead of its formal commencement.

While its rival Samsung just a few days back showcased its first foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold, Huawei is pulling up socks for its in-house foldable phone's disclosure at its pre-MWC event. Huawei's MWC 2019 keynote is scheduled to happen at 2 pm Barcelona time. The Chinese OEM will be hosting a live stream of its MWC 2019 press brief as well. Interested users can catch all the live updates of Huawei's MWC event by following the details mentioned below.

Huawei MWC 2019: Livestream, India timings

Huawei is holding its MWC event at 2 pm local time which is 6:30 pm in India. The company will be hosting a live stream of the event in its official Huawei Mobile YouTube handle as well as on Facebook.

Huawei MWC 2019: What to expect?

Huawei since the past few months had sporadically discussed its foldable phone. However, the company recently confirmed that this year's MWC will witness the world's first 5G foldable phone. While details about the phone are not known yet, the hype around the phone began to levitate when an early leak showed off Huawei 5G foldable phone's design.

A photo posted by a user on Twitter which showed few people at MWC 2019 installing a billboard of a Huawei phone. The phone under the moniker Huawei Mate X was seen featuring a double folded display.

The poster revealed the tagline "Meet the world's first 5G foldable phone" that seemingly confirm that the phone could be named Huawei Mate X.

From what one can notice, the Huawei Mate X will likely feature a different design strategy as opposed to Samsung's foldable phone.

While the Galaxy Fold features two discrete screens, with one smaller screen on the outside and the larger panel folding internally, Huawei Mate X's larger display appears to wrap on the outside around the gadget instead.

As per reports, the Huawei Mate X is said to equip a Balong 5000 chipset to support 5G network. Notably, Balong 5000 chipset which is the Chinese consumer tech giant's first commercial 5G router. Other details about the phone are scarce as of now. However, the Mate X is expected to carry Huawei's latest high-end processor Kirin 980 with Dual NPU. Reports suggest that Huawei might announce a few more products at its MWC press brief besides its foldable phone. We will likely get to know more details about Huawei's smartphone plans at its press event in the evening.

