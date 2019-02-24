13:57 (IST)
Xiaomi's event will be begin at 3.00 pm IST
Xiaomi will be holding an event to unveil the Mi 9 Flagship smartphone. We might also see the folding phone from the company. If you need to know when and where to watch the event, check out the link below.
Xiaomi MWC 2019 keynote at 3 pm IST: Here's how and where to watch the event live
13:54 (IST)
Welcome to the LIVE blog for MWC 2019
While MWC begins tomorrow officially, today we have Huawei, Xiaomi and Nokia making major announcements regarding new smartphones or technologies. Our live blog will run through the entire day and we shall keep you updated about the latest developments.
also see
Nokia
Nokia MWC 2019: When and where to watch the event livestreamFeb 24, 2019
Xiaomi
Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi 9 Explorer Edition, Mi 9 SE launched; features SD855, triple camerasFeb 20, 2019
Xiaomi Mi 9
Xiaomi Mi 9's display features have been teased by CEO Lei Jun ahead of 20 Feb launchFeb 18, 2019
MWC2019
MWC 2019: Here's all you need to about the major smartphone launchesFeb 23, 2019
Nokia 9 PureView
Nokia 9 PureView leaked live image surfaces online ahead of 24 February launchFeb 09, 2019
Lenovo Z6 Pro
Lenovo Z6 Pro to be unveiled at MWC 2019; could have in-display fingerprint scannerFeb 20, 2019
science
Conservation Award
Ashoka University professor bags prestigious 50,000 Euro Nature Conservation AwardFeb 22, 2019
Dinosaurs
Did dinosaurs die off because of asteroids or volcanoes? It's complicatedFeb 22, 2019
Indoor Pollution
Living around vinyl floors, fire-resistant sofas can be toxic to kids, study findsFeb 22, 2019
Gene editing
Scientist that edited babies' genes probably gave them a brain boost too: StudyFeb 22, 2019