Sunday, February 24, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

MWC 2019 LIVE updates: Nokia, Xiaomi and Huawei to showcase new products, technologies

tech2 News Staff Feb 24, 2019 13:22:57 IST

Xiaomi is expected to announce that the Mi 9 flagship series for the global audience.

A day to go before the world's largest exhibition of smartphones kicks off and we already have three big global giants who are announcing their products today. Xiaomi, Nokia and Huawei are all set to unveil new smartphones for us today.

MWC 2019.

MWC 2019.

Xiaomi is expected to announce that the Mi 9 flagship series for the global audience. Nokia will be revealing its penta-lens camera called the Nokia 9 PureView along with refresh models for the Nokia 6.1, Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 3.1. Huawei will be giving us the first glimpse of the folding phone which is rumoured to be called the Mate X.

We are going to start a LIVE blog for the entire day and keep updating as and when major announcements take place.

For all our latest coverage of MWC, you can head here.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

highlights

read more

  • 13:57 (IST)

    Xiaomi's event will be begin at 3.00 pm IST

    Xiaomi will be holding an event to unveil the Mi 9 Flagship smartphone. We might also see the folding phone from the company. If you need to know when and where to watch the event, check out the link below.

    Xiaomi MWC 2019 keynote at 3 pm IST: Here's how and where to watch the event live

  • 13:54 (IST)

    Welcome to the LIVE blog for MWC 2019

    While MWC begins tomorrow officially, today we have Huawei, Xiaomi and Nokia making major announcements regarding new smartphones or technologies. Our live blog will run through the entire day and we shall keep you updated about the latest developments. 

    • read more



top reviews

Samsung Galaxy Note9 (128GB, 6GB RAM)

Samsung Galaxy Note9 (128GB, 6GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro (64GB, 4GB RAM)

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro (64GB, 4GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

Microsoft Surface Book 2 (Core i7)

Microsoft Surface Book 2 (Core i7)

TECH2 RATING

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom

TECH2 RATING

LG G7+ ThinQ (128GB, 6GB RAM)

LG G7+ ThinQ (128GB, 6GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 2 | Recoil Control

Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 2 | Recoil Control
Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!

Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!
PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1

PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1
Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science
Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

also see

Nokia

Nokia MWC 2019: When and where to watch the event livestream

Feb 24, 2019

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi 9 Explorer Edition, Mi 9 SE launched; features SD855, triple cameras

Feb 20, 2019

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9's display features have been teased by CEO Lei Jun ahead of 20 Feb launch

Feb 18, 2019

MWC2019

MWC 2019: Here's all you need to about the major smartphone launches

Feb 23, 2019

Nokia 9 PureView

Nokia 9 PureView leaked live image surfaces online ahead of 24 February launch

Feb 09, 2019

Lenovo Z6 Pro

Lenovo Z6 Pro to be unveiled at MWC 2019; could have in-display fingerprint scanner

Feb 20, 2019

science

Conservation Award

Ashoka University professor bags prestigious 50,000 Euro Nature Conservation Award

Feb 22, 2019

Dinosaurs

Did dinosaurs die off because of asteroids or volcanoes? It's complicated

Feb 22, 2019

Indoor Pollution

Living around vinyl floors, fire-resistant sofas can be toxic to kids, study finds

Feb 22, 2019

Gene editing

Scientist that edited babies' genes probably gave them a brain boost too: Study

Feb 22, 2019