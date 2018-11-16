tech2 News Staff

We are officially entering into the new design stage of smartphones after little-known company Royole released its flexible smartphone FlexiPai and South Korean behemoth Samsung followed soon after with the first look of its own version of a smartphone with a bendable display.

Chinese giant Huawei is not one to be left out in the race and if reports are to be believed we might see a similar device from the smartphone maker at MWC 2019.

As per a report by Communications Today, Vincent Pang, president of Huawei in Western Europe has hinted about the flexible nature of the device. He has confirmed that the phone will indeed be Huawei's first device to foray into the 5G department.

Walter Ji, president of Huawei’s Consumer Business Group, believes that the whole of Europe appears committed to providing a speedy deployment of the 5G network to its citizens.

Ji also emphasised that Huawei has been investing a lot in a new battery and photo technology for the upcoming bendable design. As a matter of fact, the report states that Huawei will be investing close to €13 – 18 billion in R&D alone making it one of the largest private company investors in research and development.

As to what the upcoming flexible and 5G device from Huawei will be called is anyone's guess. However, Pang has confirmed that the device will be available on sale in the third quarter of 2019.