Sunday, January 06, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei punishes two employees and cuts their pay for tweeting from iPhone

The tweet was quickly removed but screenshots of the blunder spread across social media.

Reuters Jan 04, 2019 21:27 PM IST

China’s Huawei Technologies has punished two employees for New Year greetings sent on the smartphone maker’s official Twitter account using an iPhone, an internal memo showed.

Huawei, whose P-series handsets compete with Apple’s iPhone, on New Year’s Day wished followers a “Happy #2019” in a tweet marked sent “via Twitter for iPhone”.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

The tweet was quickly removed but screenshots of the blunder spread across social media.

“The traitor has revealed himself,” quipped one user on microblog Weibo, in a comment ‘liked’ over 600 times.

In an internal Huawei memo dated 3 January seen by Reuters, corporate senior vice-president and director of the board Chen Lifang said, “the incident caused damage to the Huawei brand”.

The mistake occurred when outsourced social media handler Sapient experienced “VPN problems” with a desktop computer so used an iPhone with a roaming SIM card in order to send the message on time at midnight, Huawei said in the memo.

Twitter, like several foreign services such as those from Facebook and Alphabet, is blocked in China, where the Internet is heavily censored. To gain access, users need a virtual private network (VPN) connection.

Huawei, which overtook Apple as the world’s second-largest smartphone vendor by volume in January-September, declined to comment on internal issues when contacted by Reuters.

Sapient did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent via the contact form on its website. Calls to its Beijing office went unanswered.

Huawei in the memo said the blunder showed procedural incompliance and management oversight. It said it had demoted two employees responsible by one rank and reduced their monthly salaries by 5,000 Yuan ($728.27).

The pay rank of one of the employees - Huawei’s digital marketing director - will also be frozen for 12 months, it said.

It is not the first time use of the Apple product has given cause for embarrassment.

Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of nationalistic tabloid Global Times, was mocked online last year after he used his iPhone when expressing support for Huawei and domestic peer ZTE Corp. He later said his actions were not hypocritical as foreign brands should not be discriminated against.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

Bandersnatch's Nohzdyve game can be played on Android and PC | Black Mirror

Bandersnatch's Nohzdyve game can be played on Android and PC | Black Mirror
PUBG’s Indian Dream Team feat. CarryMinati, Gunshot, Dynamo | All Things Internet

PUBG’s Indian Dream Team feat. CarryMinati, Gunshot, Dynamo | All Things Internet
Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018

Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018
The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet

The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet
Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018
PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP
Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

also see

Huawei P30

Huawei P30 to sport triple-camera setup at rear with 40 MP primary sensor: Report

Dec 22, 2018

Kirin 980

Huawei P30 series could reportedly come with the new Kirin 985 SoC

Dec 24, 2018

Qualcomm

Samsung, Huawei supply a majority of their own modem chips, says Qualcomm

Jan 05, 2019

Apple

Apple cuts quarterly sales forecast as CEO Tim Cook blames slow iPhone sales in China

Jan 03, 2019

Huawei P Smart

Huawei P Smart with Kirin 710 SoC to go on sale on 2 January in Europe

Dec 28, 2018

Huawei Y7 Pro

Huawei Y7 Pro with 6.26-inch HD display, Snapdragon 450 launched in Vietnam

Dec 31, 2018

science

Evolution

Theory of evolution from Dashavatar superior to Darwin's: Andhra University VC

Jan 05, 2019

Get a whiff

Holy Cow! Does your milk come from cows that have a plastic sniffing habit?

Jan 05, 2019

Scientists hunt for microbes under Antarctica to understand habitats on Mars, moons

Jan 05, 2019

China's Population

China's population to stall around 2030, drop to 90% of today's figures by 2065

Jan 05, 2019