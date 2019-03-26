Huawei's launching its long-awaited flagship smartphone, the P30 and P30 Pro later today at an event in Paris.

While the Huawei P30 Pro will be its true flagship, the bottled down P30 is expected to be no slouch. There are also murmurs of a third handset, the Huawei P30 Lite and a new smartwatch, the Huawei Watch GT Active, which could be announced at the event.

Huawei does have a penchant for surprises at these events and there could be a few here as well. If teasers are anything to go by, Huawei may also go ahead and launch their very own pair of headphones, touted as the Huawei Freelace.

