Tuesday, March 26, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei P30, P30 Pro, P30 Lite to launch today at 6.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

Here's what the Huawei P30 series phone are expected to feature, and the price tag they may carry.

tech2 News StaffMar 26, 2019 08:36:01 IST

Like every year, Huawei is hosting the launch of its new P-series phones in Paris. The event will kick off at 6.30 pm IST (check the time of the event according to your region) and we expect to see the launch of three new phones — Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei P30 Lite.

In addition to the smartphones, Huawei may also release two new smartwatches, a wireless charging pad, and a smart speaker at the launch event.

Huawei P30, P30 Pro, P30 Lite to launch today at 6.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

Representational image of Huawei P20 Pro. Image: Tech2

Huawei P30 series live stream

In order to join the event live, you can check Huawei's official YouTube channel, where the company will live streaming the event. The link is already live, so you may want to bookmark it.

Huawei P30 expected price, specifications, features

While we still have a few hours for the official price of the smartphones to be announced, but thanks to a recently leak the smartphones will fall below the EUR 1,000 ‘line.’ As with previous iterations, the Huawei P30 Pro will be the most expensive one of the lot. As per the report, the Huawei P30 Pro's price will start at € 930 (roughly Rs 72,400) for the base model with 128 GB native storage. The high-end variant with 256 GB storage is said to cost € 1,030 (roughly Rs 80,000).

As for the regular model Huawei P30, the report indicates that the phone might cost € 750 (roughly Rs 58,300) for the 128 GB storage version. The report also suggests that there will be a lighter version which will be dubbed as Huawei P30 Lite and it said to be priced at € 370 (roughly 28,750). If the report is to be believed, the regular Huawei P30 will tag a cheaper price than Samsung’s premium Galaxy S10 base model.

As for specifications, previous reports have suggested that the Huawei P30 Pro will carry a quad-camera setup at the back. The phone is tipped to feature a notch-style OLED display. Leaked renders have revealed that the P30 Pro might feature a curved, bezel-less display quite similar to the Galaxy S9 lineup.  The phone is said to have a “periscope” zoom system and offer 10x optical hybrid zoom capability.

The regular version P30 might feature a 6.1-inch OLED display. Both the devices are expected to run Android Pie with an EMUI 9.1 custom skin on top. In terms of internal hardware, the phones will likely have Huawei’s flagship Kirin 980 octa-core processor with dual NPU. Leaked renders suggest that the high-end model Huawei P30 Pro might get a bright orange Amber Sunrise colour variant.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?


also see

Huawei

Huawei seemingly confirms P30 series to have dual camera video shooting support

Mar 23, 2019
Huawei seemingly confirms P30 series to have dual camera video shooting support
Huawei P30 series price leaked, might be cheaper than Galaxy S10 lineup

Huawei

Huawei P30 series price leaked, might be cheaper than Galaxy S10 lineup

Mar 19, 2019
Huawei P30 series leaked press renders reveal camera and design details in all its glory

Huawei

Huawei P30 series leaked press renders reveal camera and design details in all its glory

Mar 16, 2019
Huawei P30 and P30 Pro design, specs revealed in entirety ahead of 26 March launch

Huawei

Huawei P30 and P30 Pro design, specs revealed in entirety ahead of 26 March launch

Mar 21, 2019
Huawei P30 Pro reportedly listed on Geekbench showing Kirin 980 SoC, 8 GB RAM

Huawei P30

Huawei P30 Pro reportedly listed on Geekbench showing Kirin 980 SoC, 8 GB RAM

Mar 13, 2019
Daily Bulletin: BJP calls Rahul's income guarantee a 'bluff'; Nirmohi Akhara seeks expansion of mediation panel; day's top stories

NewsTracker

Daily Bulletin: BJP calls Rahul's income guarantee a 'bluff'; Nirmohi Akhara seeks expansion of mediation panel; day's top stories

Mar 26, 2019

science

Parenting in the age of PUBG: Parents must lead by example, spend more time with kids

PUBG & Parenting

Parenting in the age of PUBG: Parents must lead by example, spend more time with kids

Mar 25, 2019
Kerala University Prof resigns protesting HRD order for PhD only in 'national priority areas'

Doctoral Research

Kerala University Prof resigns protesting HRD order for PhD only in 'national priority areas'

Mar 25, 2019
CBSE introduces AI, yoga as skill-based elective subjects for classes VIII to X

Science in School

CBSE introduces AI, yoga as skill-based elective subjects for classes VIII to X

Mar 25, 2019
Deadly asteroids headed for Earth are very difficult to detect — here's why

Space

Deadly asteroids headed for Earth are very difficult to detect — here's why

Mar 25, 2019