Huawei P30, P30 Pro launch: Kirin 980 SoC, 40 MP camera, here's what to expect

From 4,200 mAh battery, 40 MP camera, here's what we know about the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro so far.

tech2 News StaffMar 26, 2019 10:28:15 IST

At an event in Paris today, Huawei is launching two new variants of its 2019 P-series flagship phone — Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro. The event starts at 6.30 pm IST (check your local time for the event) and it will be live streamed.

While we still have a few hours for the official details to be out, thanks to a bunch of leaks, there's hardly anything we don't know about the smartphones. So, from expected price to specifications and features, here's what we know about the Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro so far.

Representational Image of Huawei P20 Pro. Image: tech2

Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro expected price

According to a recent leak, both Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro will apparently be priced below €1,000. As with previous iterations, the Huawei P30 Pro will be the most expensive one of the lot. Reportedly, the Huawei P30 Pro's price will start at €930 for the base model with 128 GB native storage. The high-end variant with 256 GB storage, on the other hand, will cost €1,030.

As for the Huawei P30, the report suggests that the phone might cost €750 for the 128 GB storage version. The report also suggests that there will be a lighter version, which will be dubbed as Huawei P30 Lite and it is expected to be priced at €370.

The report also reveals the price of a third variant — Huawei P30 Lite — at €370, which, according to other reports, will not be announced at the Paris event.

Further, while Huawei hasn't confirmed anything yet, another listing leaked by Amazon Italy (removed shortly after) suggested that 5 April may be the day when both phones go on sale. That date may differ for different regions.

Huawei P30 and P30 Pro

Huawei P30

Huawei P30 specifications and features

As for specifications, the Huawei P30 is believed to be fuelled by a 3,650 mAh battery. Under the hood, it is expected to carry Huawei's new Kirin 980 chipset, coupled with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

For photography, the Huawei P30 will sport a triple-camera setup featuring a 40 MP primary camera, a regular telephoto camera, and one RGB sensor. The sensors other than the 40 MP one will apparently be the same as the ones on the Mate 20 Pro. Up front, the P30 will apparently sport a 32 MP sensor.

Further, the Huawei P30 will feature a waterdrop notch on its display and will be the first non-Pro-series phone to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Huawei P30 Pro specifications and features

Huawei P30 Pro, on the other hand, will be the more expensive, more beefed up version of the P30. It is expected to have a 4,200 mAh battery. It will also be powered by the Kirin 980 chipset and come with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. However, in addition to that, it will reportedly also come in an 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant.

For photography, it is believed to sport a 40 MP f/1.6 main shooter, secondary 20 MP wide-angle camera, 8 MP 10x hybrid zoom snapper, and a ToF sensor on the side. That makes it a quad-camera setup. On the front, it seems that the P30 Pro will also feature a 32 MP shooter.

Design-wise, the P30 Pro is expected to be identical to the Huawei P30, with the same waterdrop notch on the display and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Huawei P30 Pro may, however, feature a larger screen.

