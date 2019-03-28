tech2 News Staff

Just two days ago Huawei unveiled its flagship P30 series in Paris. The Chinese tech giant introduced a bunch of accessories including a Gentle Monster branded smart eyewear charges wirelessly and even comes with a built-in assistant.

Even though reports speculated that Huawei might introduce a lite version of its regular P30 flagship model, Huawei didn’t provide the slightest glimpse of the P30 Lite phone at the launch event.

However, the Chinese OEM has now silently launched the Huawei P30 Lite for a price at CAD429.95 which is roughly Rs 22,180 after translation.

According to a GSMArena report, the Huawei P30 Lite was launched on pre-order at various Filipino retailers. Apparently, the Huawei Canadian site has also listed some offers as well on the new Huawei P30 series smartphone.

The Huawei P30 Lite is basically a trimmed version of the standard P30 flagship phone. The phone is powered by Huawei’s mid-range mobile platform, the Kirin 710. Moreover, the phone gets a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor instead of an in-display fingerprint reader found on the expensive P30 and P30 Pro smartphones. The P30 Lite offers 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB onboard storage.

The phone features a similar design aesthetic as the regular model with a water-drop cutout on the front fascia. The P30 Lite sports a 6.15-inch full HD+ LCD display and has a resolution of 2,312 x 1,080 pixels.

In terms of optics, the phone packs in triple cameras at the back consisting of a 24 MP primary camera, an 8 MP wide-angle lens and a 2 MP camera for the depth effect. Up front, it gets a 32 MP camera for selfies and making video calls.

The Huawei P30 Lite is fuelled by a 3,340 mAh battery. It supports QuickCharge, but unlike the Huawei P30 that that support 22.5 W charge, it is 18 W. On the software front, the phone runs EMUI 9.0 based Android 9.0 Pie OS. The phone includes Wi-Fi ac, NFC and Bluetooth 4.2 under its connectivity suite. The new Huawei P30 Lite comes in Midnight Black, Pearl White and Peacock Blue colour options.

