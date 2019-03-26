tech2 News Staff

After endless rumours, leaked renders, hands-on images with some being leaked by Huawei itself, the company's latest P30 flagship series has finally marked its global debut in Paris. Huawei's former flagship model, the P20 Pro came with triple camera setup at the back. The Chinese tech giant giving prior importance to the imaging segment have bumped up the camera numbers on the P30 Pro.

The company had previously confirmed that the P30 Pro to have a 'periscope zoom' system. Following its tradition, Huawei has launched two variants of its P30 flagship series — the Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro. The highlight of new P30 series smartphones is its 'SuperSpectrum' primary camera that comes with RYYB technology. Both the phones house Huawei's in-house flagship SoC, Kirin 980 that comes with dual NPU. The phones feature vertically stacked cameras and notch-style front panel. Here are all the details of the new Huawei P30 series —

Huawei P30, P30 Pro: Price, release date

The expensive variant, Huawei P30 Pro has been priced at €999 for the base model with 128 GB internal storage. The 256 GB storage version has been tagged for a price of €1,099 while the high-end version with 512 GB will come for a cost of €1,249. As for the regular version, Huawei P30, the phone has been launched in single RAM/storage option — for a price of €799. As far as availability is concerned, the Huawei P30 series will be made available starting 26 March.

Huawei P30: Features, specifications

Although Huawei former P20 series were virtually identical, the company implemented dual camera on the regular version and triple camera setup on the Pro variant. Giving a similar treatment to its brand-new P30 series, Huawei has put triple cameras on the standard Huawei P30 model and quad-cameras on the Huawei P30 Pro phone.

The triple cameras aligned vertically at the back panel, it consists of a 40 MP primary camera, a 16 MP ultra-wide camera and an 8 MP telephoto lens. The phone sports a 6-inch OLED panel and has a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels. The phone runs custom skin EMUI 9.0 based Android 9.0 Pie. The octa-core Kirin 980 chipset is paired with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The Huawei P30 features a curved body with slightly thick bezels and a dew-drop notch on top of the front fascia. The Huawei P30 has a 32 MP camera for shooting selfies and making video calls.

Huawei P30 Pro: Features, specifications

The beefed up and the more expensive variant of the new P30 series, the Huawei P30 Pro features a modern design with sleek bezels, a reduced chin and smooth curved edges. From the front, the P30 look quite similar to Samsung's Galaxy S9 series, except it has thin bezels on the top and at the bottom. The phone has a slightly tall 6.47-inch OLED with similar resolution as the Huawei P30.

In terms of optics, the P30 Pro sports a 40 MP primary camera with f/1.6 lens and OIS support, a 20 MP wide-angle camera with f/2.2 lens and an 8 MP camera that is said to have “periscope” zoom system. The fourth camera on the phone is a ToF (Time of Flight) camera that is meant to capture 3D depth information. Up front, it has a 32 MP camera for clicking selfies. Surprising enough, the Huawei P30 Pro has ISO 409600, the highest ISO sensitivity range on a phone. Moreover, the phone has 50x digital zoom support

The phone runs EMUI 9.0 based Android 9.0 Pie OS. As for the RAM/storage, the Huawei P30 Pro comes with 8 GB of RAM which is paired with either 128 GB or 256 GB of native storage. In terms of battery capacity, it has a backup of 4,200 mAh. Huawei has introduced a new orange coloured Amber Rise version of the P30 Pro. Besides this, the new Huawei phone is available in Breathing Crystal, basic white, Huawei's signature Aurora gradient and Pearl White colour options.

