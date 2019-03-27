tech2 News Staff

Huawei took the wrap off its 2019 flagship P30 series yesterday in Paris. While the Chinese tech firm was expected to showcase a bunch of accessories alongside, to one's wonder the company surprised the audience with a pair of smart eyewear.

Smart eyewear in 2019 might seem nothing out of the box given tech giants like Google, Microsoft and startups like North have already touched this segment a few years ago. But Huawei has managed bits of technology in the frames of this minimalistic designed smart eyewear.

The new Huawei smart eyewear has been designed in collaboration with luxury eyewear company Gentle Monster. The smart eyewear was showcased by Gentle Monster's CEO Hankook Kim who took a jab on Snapchat Spectacles and even claimed that this eyewear will make someone look more handsome. Hail Rayban, Tom Ford?

The future is now! Together with Gentle Monster we have joined forces to take your wearable intelligence to the next level with #HUAWEI X GENTLE MONSTER EYEWEAR. pic.twitter.com/MrgO2esXK4 — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) March 26, 2019

Few interesting integrations on the smart glasses are its AI assistant operation, dual-semi open speakers. Users can answer calls as well by simply tapping the temple of the glasses to pick calls through the dual mics and speakers. The smart eyewear can play music as well and AI assistant can provide alerts, 'audio cues'. The semi-open design is said to eliminate sound leakage when audio is played on the eyewear. But how effective are the dual-semi open speakers that remain to be seen.

The smart eyewear from Huawei has voice-assistant access built-in. It has a battery capacity bigger than certain iPhones. The smart eyewear peg a big 2,200 mAh battery (for smart glass) and can be charged wirelessly with the 'companion' case that uses NFC based contactless charging technology. The glasses are IP67 rated dust and water resistant.

Pricing details about the new Huawei eyewear haven't been shared yet. The smart eyewear will arrive in several models and will hit store shelves sometime in July this year.

