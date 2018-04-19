Huawei's sub-brand Honor has launched the Honor 10 smartphone in China today starting at a price of CNY 2,599 (approx Rs 27,000). The phone has been launched in two storage variants and pre-orders of the device will start from 19 April while the sale will start from 27 April onwards.

Keeping with the 2018 trend, the Honor 10 comes with a 5.84-inch FHD+ LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio and that now common notch design, which was also seen in the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro as well. The phone has a small chin on the bottom where Honor has placed an invisible ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. Apart from that, the sensor can also be used for navigation purposes where you can tap to go back home and swipe to open the multi-task window.

Under the hood, the Honor 10 has a Kirin 970 chipset which has a dedicated neural processing unit. Along with that, the phone has two variants of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. In software terms, the phone will run on Huawei's custom EMUI 8.1 skin which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

In the camera department the phone sports a horizontal dual camera system which has a 24 MP and 16 MP sensor along with an LED flash. Both the sensors have an f/1.8 aperture and PDAF enabled as well. On the front, we see that the phone has a 24 MP sensor and it offers portrait light effect like the iPhone X.

In terms of connectivity, the phone has a dual-SIM 4G VoLTE slots along with USB Type-C port, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi and GPS capabilities. The entire setup is powered by a 3,400 mAh battery which has fast charging support. As of right now, there has been no news on when the Honor 10 will arrive in India. However, since the country is such a big market it should not be long.