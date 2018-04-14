Huawei P20 Pro which was announced in Paris on 27 March is all set to make its way to India if the company's social media handles are to be believed.

Huawei's Twitter account has started teasing the launch of the P20 Pro in India. It's India handle tweeted this animation with the hashtag #HuaweiP20.

Is it a phone? Is it a DSLR? It is the best of both worlds! #SeeMooore #HuaweiP20 pic.twitter.com/GfrZATMstB — Huawei India (@HuaweiIndia) April 13, 2018

From the tweet above it is not clear if the Chinese telecom giant will be launching the Huawei P20, P20 Pro or both the devices. The animation does show a DSLR which transforms into a smartphone silhouette but without giving away much.

As of now, we do not know the exact dates when the company plans to launch the device in India. According to GSMArena, it will most likely be the last week of April. There is no indication on the price tag as well, but considering the P20 Pro costs around €899 abroad, we can expect a price point which is on the higher side.

The P20 Pro features a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2240 pixel and an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The P20 Pro also gets Huawei's Hisilicon Kirin 970 chipset along with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. To keep everything chugging smoothly, the Pro also features a 4,000 mAh battery.

As for the camera of the P20 Pro which is the biggest highlight of the device, it sports a triple rear camera setup which includes a 40 MP f/1.7 primary sensor, along with a 20 MP monochrome sensor as well as an 8 MP telephoto sensor. The camera optics on the phone has also been co-engineered by Leica. The Huawei P20 Pro also gets a 24 MP f/2.0 front-facing camera for selfies.

The phone will be available in four colours — Midnight Blue, Graphite Black, Pink Gold and Twilight.

Here's our first look at the Huawei P20 Pro.

The last Huawei branded phone that was launched in India was the Huawei P9, that was back in 2016. Since then while Huawei has launched a lot of flagship phones for the European markets, none of them have come to India. So this will be a big move for the brand, considering it has only been selling its Honor branded devices in the Indian market.