Huawei will be launching the P20 Pro and P20 Lite in India today at an event in Delhi. The event is expected to happen at around 11.30 am, but Huawei is not expected to conduct a live stream of the event. No word is out yet for how much the P20 Pro will cost, but it looks like the P20 Lite's pricing has been leaked.

It is known now that the Huawei P20 series will be sold exclusively on Amazon as a new page put up by the site has confirmed this fact. Now, as per Twitter user Ishan Agarwal, the price of the Huawei P20 Lite has been leaked at Rs 19,999.

To recall, the phone was launched back in Europe March with a price tag of 329 GBP, which is approximately Rs 30,000. If this leaked pricing is true, then it is quite clear that Indian users are getting a better deal on the P20 Lite as compared to rest of the world.

Well, so you were guessing the Huawei P20 lite India pricing, weren't you? I don't think you need to anymore coz here is the official price and tbh, it is just great for the spec it offers. I'm impressed!#Huawei#HuaweiIndia#HiaweiP20lite#HuaweiP20liteIndia#P20liteIndia pic.twitter.com/WgyDtpLoGt — Ishan Agarwal (@IshanAgarwal24) April 23, 2018

This could primarily be due to the fact that India has a very competitive smartphone market under Rs 20,000.

However, we do advise you to take this information with a pinch of salt as this information does not come from a completely reliable source. No information is available on the price of the Huawei P20 Pro. The price is expected to be in the Rs 65,000 range, which is a true premium for any device. Hopefully, the phone will be worth it.