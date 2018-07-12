In a strange move recently, we saw Huawei unveil the Nova 3 and have it listed for pre-sale, but now we think we finally understand the brand's logic behind the move. It seems that the Nova 3 may not be the only phone that Huawei plans to launch on 18 July.

New leaks show that the Chinese company is preparing to launch a Nova 3i along with the Nova 3. According to a report by Playfuldroid, the Nova 3i may launch alongside Nova 3 in India as well on 26 July.

Not all the specifications are known yet about Nova 3i, but the key specs are pretty much known. The Nova 3 is fueled by a Kirin 970 SoC, but the Nova 3i is said to be powered by the Kirin 710 chipset which is yet to made official by Huawei.

It will also likely arrive with a 6.3-inch notched display with a full HD+ resolution similar to the specs listed for Nova 3. Also, the Nova 3i is also said to feature quad cameras similar to the Nova 3.

The rear camera setup of Nova 3i consists of a 16 MP + 2 MP dual camera and the front of the phone features a 24 MP + 2 MP camera setup.

The phone is said to have a 3,340 mAh battery and may also carry support for 5V/2A charging. The phone will likely arrive in two variants — 4 GB RAM with 128 GB storage and 6 GB RAM with 64 GB storage. This does come across a little unusual though as you would expect a 6 GB RAM variant to be paired with 128 GB of storage.

Nova 3 as well the Nova 3i are expected to support the new GPU Turbo technology and 3D Qmoji.

The Nova 3i is expected to be priced between CNY 1,999 and CNY 2,199. (Rs 20,000-23,000)