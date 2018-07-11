A day after confirming 18 July as the official launch day for the Nova 3, Huawei in a strange move today went ahead and unveiled the smartphone for pre-order on V-Mall, a Chinese e-commerce website.

The VMall listing does not reveal the pricing of the Nova 3 but according to a report by AndroidPure, the smartphone will be sold in four colours in China — Nebula Purple, Black, Aqua Blue and Primrose Gold. As per the website, pre-orders for the Nova 3 will end on 19 July and will be available on sale online and offline, a day later.

Looking a lot like the Huawei P20 Lite, the Huawei Nova 3 features a bigger 6.3-inch Full HD+ LCD display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. Weighing 166 grams, the smartphone sports a fingerprint scanner on the back and a dual-front and dual-rear camera setups.

Inside, we get the octa-core Kirin 970 chipset with four performance Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.4 GHz and four low-powered Cortex A53 cores clocked at 1.8 GHz. The Nova 3 will, however, be available in only one variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage. Huawei has also thrown in a 3,750 mAh battery unit along with its Super Charge feature.

The dual rear-camera setup on the back of the Nova 3 is identical to what we sw on the Honor 10. A 16 MP f/1.8 RGB primary sensor and a secondary 24 MP monochrome sensor. Moving on to the front, Huawei has managed to fit the Nova 3 with two cameras despite the size limitation of the notch. Here we get a primary 24 MP sensor and a secondary 2 MP sensor for better bokeh.

The smartphone runs on EMUI 8.2 based on Android Oreo 8.1 and features the GPU Turbo feature that Huawei recently launched.