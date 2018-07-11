Huawei is on an announcement spree today! It first announced the whereabouts of the Nova 3 and now it has also listed the smartwatch Talband B5.

From image renders to specifications, the listing in Vmall reveals everything and leaves nothing to our imagination.

According to the report in GSMArena, B5 like its predecessors also turns into a Bluetooth headset after you remove it from the strap and can be used as an earphone to attend calls.

Its said to have a 1.13 inch AMOLED screen and 2.5 curved glass.

It also comes with a "Huawei TruRelax" technology that has a built-in heart rate sensor. Huawei also claims to pack the band with "Huawei TruSleep" that monitors sleep and "TruSeen"2.0 that follows what's going on with your pulse.

The listing states that the band has an IP57 dustproof and waterproof. It won't be advisable to take the band for a swim, but it can endure sweat.

The band comes with a 512 KB RAm and 16 MB flash memory mostly for the pre-installed apps as it does not support sideloading of other applications.

With a battery capacity of 108 mAh, Huawei claims that the band can go on for three days without charging.

It's also said to have a quick selfie cam toggle and phone location finder. The band is said to be compatible with all smartphones that have Android 4.4 and above and can even work with iPhones with iOS 9+.

But some features might work only with EMUI-based devices, so basically only Huawei phones. Huawei has given a bunch of options for colours and straps that the user can choose from. It offers three different types of straps in five colours. Don't get excited as yet as there is still no information on if and when the TalkBand B5 will hit the Indian market.