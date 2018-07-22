It has been long reported that Huawei will be launching new smartphones under its Nova series in the Indian market. Now it would seem that Huawei has confirmed that 26 July will be the date when Huawei launches both the Nova 3 and Nova 3i smartphones in India.

Invites for the launch have already been sent out to media houses and it shows two devices wherein one has a dual-camera setup at the back and the second has a dual-camera setup in the front. In all likelihood, the devices are going to be exclusively on Amazon. We had already known about the launch of the Nova 3 on 26 July and this invite looks to confirm the launch of 3i as well.

Interestingly, Huawei's sub-brand Honor is also launching a device which is the Honor 9N, just two days before the Huawei Nova 3 and 3i launch.

The devices have already been launched outside of India and therefore we are aware of the specs. In the case of Huawei Nova 3, the device features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ LCD display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. Weighing 166 grams, the smartphone sports a fingerprint scanner on the back.

In terms of optics, the back of the phone has a 16 MP f/1.8 RGB primary sensor and a secondary 24 MP monochrome sensor. Moving on to the front, Huawei has managed to fit the Nova 3 with two cameras despite the size limitation of the notch. Here we get a primary 24 MP sensor and a secondary 2 MP sensor for better bokeh.

Inside, we get the octa-core Kirin 970 chipset with four performance Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.4 GHz and four low-powered Cortex A53 cores clocked at 1.8 GHz.

As for the Nova 3i, it comes with 4 GB of RAM, a 16 MP + 2 MP dual-lens camera on the rear, and a 24 MP + 2 MP dual-lens sensor up front for selfies. The smartphone features a 6.3-inches LCD with Full HD+ resolution, with a 19:9 aspect ratio similar to the Nova 3.The Nova 3i is the first smartphone to come with the new Kirin 710 SoC built on the 12 nm process by HiSilicon.