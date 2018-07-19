Last week, Huawei unveiled the Nova 3 on V-mall for a pre-order sale. Now, just days later, the Huawei Nova 3i has also been officially unveiled on the company's Philippines website.

Per the listing, Nova 3i comes with 4 GB of RAM, a 16 MP + 2 MP dual-lens camera on the rear, and a 24 MP + 2 MP dual-lens sensor up front for selfies. The smartphone features a 6.3-inches LCD with Full HD+ resolution, with a 19:9 aspect ratio similar to the Nova 3.

The Nova 3i is the first smartphone to come with the new Kirin 710 SoC built on the 12 nm process by HiSilicon.

The phone's features and specifications on the company's page shows the Huawei Nova 3i with a 128 GB storage, which is further expandable up to 256 GB using a micro SD slot.

The phone is said to come with the model number INE-LX2 and has an Android Oreo 8.1, which is covered by Huawei's EMUI 8.1.

The company also promises AI features and the GPU Turbo mode. The phone has a battery capacity of 3,340 mAh and allows the usual 10W charging.

The phone will be available in three colour variants: Black, White and Iris Purple, which is available for online pre-order. The device costs PHP 15,990 ($300, Rs 20,550). There is no official update on when the Nova 3i will hit the Indian shores, but the Nova 3 is expected to launch in India on 26 July as an Amazon Exclusive.