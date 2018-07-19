Thursday, July 19, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 19 July, 2018 12:10 IST

Huawei Nova 3i with two dual-cameras, HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC officially unveiled

The phone will be available in three colour variants: Black, White and Iris Purple.

Last week, Huawei unveiled the Nova 3 on V-mall for a pre-order sale. Now, just days later, the Huawei Nova 3i has also been officially unveiled on the company's Philippines website.

Per the listing, Nova 3i comes with 4 GB of RAM, a 16 MP + 2 MP dual-lens camera on the rear, and a 24 MP + 2 MP dual-lens sensor up front for selfies. The smartphone features a 6.3-inches LCD with Full HD+ resolution, with a 19:9 aspect ratio similar to the Nova 3.

The Nova 3i is the first smartphone to come with the new Kirin 710 SoC built on the 12 nm process by HiSilicon.

 

Nova 3i. Huawei

Nova 3i. Huawei

The phone's features and specifications on the company's page shows the Huawei Nova 3i with a 128 GB storage, which is further expandable up to 256 GB using a micro SD slot.

The phone is said to come with the model number INE-LX2 and has an Android Oreo 8.1, which is covered by Huawei's EMUI 8.1.

Nova 3i . Image: Huawei

Nova 3i has a 6.3-inches LCD with a Full HD+ resolution and 19:9 ratio. Image: Huawei

The company also promises AI features and the GPU Turbo mode. The phone has a battery capacity of 3,340 mAh and allows the usual 10W charging.

The phone will be available in three colour variants: Black, White and Iris Purple, which is available for online pre-order. The device costs PHP 15,990 ($300, Rs 20,550). There is no official update on when the Nova 3i will hit the Indian shores, but the Nova 3 is expected to launch in India on 26 July as an Amazon Exclusive.

tags


latest videos

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope
Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers
3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App

3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App
How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories

How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

also see

Nova 3

Huawei Nova 3i price revealed in Veitnam confirming the device's existence

Jul 17, 2018

Huawei

Huawei Nova 3i with a Kirin 710 SoC spotted; may launch alongside the Nova 3

Jul 12, 2018

Nova 3

Huawei Nova 3 to launch in India on 26 July as an Amazon exclusive

Jul 16, 2018

Huawei

Huawei officially confirms 18 July as Nova 3's release date in Shenzen

Jul 10, 2018

Huawei

Huawei lists Talkband B5 before launch which doubles up as a Bluetooth headset

Jul 11, 2018

Huawei Nova 3

Huawei Nova 3 with quad-cameras revealed before its official 18 July launch date

Jul 11, 2018

science

Agriculture

Plants may soon create own fertiliser by using atmospheric nitrogen: Study

Jul 18, 2018

Conservation

Ninth rhino dies after failed attempt to move to a new reserve in Kenya

Jul 18, 2018

Environment

Reviving supersonic passenger flights will harm the environment: Study

Jul 17, 2018

Arabian Sea

Vast 'dead zone' in the Arabian Sea is expanding and climate change may be to blame

Jul 17, 2018