16 July, 2018

Huawei Nova 3 to launch in India on 26 July as an Amazon exclusive

The Huawei Nova 3 could be priced somewhere in the range of Rs 25,000- Rs 30,000.

For quite sometime Huawei has been teasing the launch of its Nova series smartphone which is reportedly going to be called as the Nova 3. Now the company has released a poster of the smartphone's release on its Indian twitter handle which shows that the phone will launch on 26 July.

Huawei Nova 3 launch. Twitter

Huawei Nova 3 launch. Twitter

The tweet above the poster read "Get ready to fourfold your creativity in more ways than one. The new Nova is #Coming4You!". The '4' in the tweet is most probably a reference to the four cameras that the phone has. Though nothing can be said for certain, the phone could be priced somewhere in the range of Rs 25,000- Rs 30,000.

There is also the fact that Amazon India seems to have created a dedicated support page for the smartphone which leads us to believe that the e-commerce giant will be an exclusive partner for the sale of the new Nova device. In China, the Nova 3 is to launch on 18 July but a Vmall listing has revealed all the important specifications of the smartphone.

As per the listing, the Huawei Nova 3 features a bigger 6.3-inch Full HD+ LCD display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. Weighing 166 grams, the smartphone sports a fingerprint scanner on the back.

In terms of optics, the back of the phone has a 16 MP f/1.8 RGB primary sensor and a secondary 24 MP monochrome sensor. Moving on to the front, Huawei has managed to fit the Nova 3 with two cameras despite the size limitation of the notch. Here we get a primary 24 MP sensor and a secondary 2 MP sensor for better bokeh.

Inside, we get the octa-core Kirin 970 chipset with four performance Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.4 GHz and four low-powered Cortex A53 cores clocked at 1.8 GHz. The Nova 3 will, however, be available in only one variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage. Huawei has also thrown in a 3,750 mAh battery unit along with its Super Charge feature.

