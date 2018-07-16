For quite sometime Huawei has been teasing the launch of its Nova series smartphone which is reportedly going to be called as the Nova 3. Now the company has released a poster of the smartphone's release on its Indian twitter handle which shows that the phone will launch on 26 July.

The tweet above the poster read "Get ready to fourfold your creativity in more ways than one. The new Nova is #Coming4You!". The '4' in the tweet is most probably a reference to the four cameras that the phone has. Though nothing can be said for certain, the phone could be priced somewhere in the range of Rs 25,000- Rs 30,000.

There is also the fact that Amazon India seems to have created a dedicated support page for the smartphone which leads us to believe that the e-commerce giant will be an exclusive partner for the sale of the new Nova device. In China, the Nova 3 is to launch on 18 July but a Vmall listing has revealed all the important specifications of the smartphone.

Get ready to fourfold your creativity in more ways than one. The new Nova is #Coming4You! pic.twitter.com/J93h24u8Pb — Huawei India (@HuaweiIndia) July 15, 2018

As per the listing, the Huawei Nova 3 features a bigger 6.3-inch Full HD+ LCD display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. Weighing 166 grams, the smartphone sports a fingerprint scanner on the back.

In terms of optics, the back of the phone has a 16 MP f/1.8 RGB primary sensor and a secondary 24 MP monochrome sensor. Moving on to the front, Huawei has managed to fit the Nova 3 with two cameras despite the size limitation of the notch. Here we get a primary 24 MP sensor and a secondary 2 MP sensor for better bokeh.

Inside, we get the octa-core Kirin 970 chipset with four performance Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.4 GHz and four low-powered Cortex A53 cores clocked at 1.8 GHz. The Nova 3 will, however, be available in only one variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage. Huawei has also thrown in a 3,750 mAh battery unit along with its Super Charge feature.