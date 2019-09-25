Wednesday, September 25, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei Mate X reportedly confirmed to launch in October for the Chinese market

It is believed that after the October launch in China, the Mate X may roll-out globally in November.


tech2 News StaffSep 25, 2019 17:48:55 IST

The Huawei Mate X had been revealed back at MWC in February and initially, it was scheduled to release somewhere in May. However, the company cited software improvements as a factor which has delayed the launch by nearly 5 months. Now the company has finally revealed when the device is scheduled for an official release.

Huawei Mate X reportedly confirmed to launch in October for the Chinese market

Huawei Mate X.

Huawei terminal customer service officer Guan Wei has claimed, as per a Weibo post, that the Mate X is expected to release in China in October. He also said that users should keep checking Huawei's official website for knowing the exact date of the launch. It is believed that after the October launch in China, the device may roll-out globally in November.

Huawei Mate X specifications

Unlike the Galaxy Fold, the Huawei Mate X actually fold outwards. The total diagonal screen-size after the device has been unfolded happens to be 8-inches while the folded phone has a 6.6-inch AMOLED display. The back of the phone also has a display when the device is folded and which is slightly smaller than the front at 6.4-inches owing to a hinge that houses the camera. The phone also has a thickness of 11 mm when it is folded. Apart from that, the phone will also be coming with 5G technology but one big disappointment is that it does not have a headphone jack.

(Also Read - Huawei Mate X first impressions: The future of smartphone unfolds)

Inside the phone, we see the 7 nm HiSilicon Kirin 980 chipset and Balong 5000 5G modem along with a space for dual-SIM cards. The thickness of the phone when it is unfolded is an astonishing 5.8 mm.

The Mate X has a 4,500 mAh battery and it also comes with a bundled 55W charger that can charge the device from 0-85 percent in 30 minutes. This charger can also be used to charge a type-C laptop as well. The power key on the side doubles up as a fingerprint reader.

The middle hinge of the phone has been made using Falcon Wing design and has taken more than three years to perfect as per Huawei. The phone comes in a single 8 GB RAM + 512 GB internal storage variant. The company hasn't provided us with an exact date but the Mate X is said to be sold in the next half of 2019

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Huawei

Chinese professor accused of obtaining US tech to benefit Huawei raises questions

Sep 12, 2019
Chinese professor accused of obtaining US tech to benefit Huawei raises questions
Huawei and China Mobile join hands to buy struggling Brazillian carrier Oi SA

Huawei

Huawei and China Mobile join hands to buy struggling Brazillian carrier Oi SA

Sep 22, 2019
Huawei Mate 30 Series to launch today at 5.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

Huawei Mate 30

Huawei Mate 30 Series to launch today at 5.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

Sep 19, 2019
China must play by the rules says UK as it decides on allowing Huawei's 5G equipment

Huawei

China must play by the rules says UK as it decides on allowing Huawei's 5G equipment

Sep 11, 2019
Huawei Mate 30 series images leaked ahead of official launch on 19 September

Huawei Mate 30

Huawei Mate 30 series images leaked ahead of official launch on 19 September

Sep 17, 2019
Huawei Mate 30 Pro specs leaked ahead of launch to reveal a quad-camera setup and more

Huawei

Huawei Mate 30 Pro specs leaked ahead of launch to reveal a quad-camera setup and more

Sep 11, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019
Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019