tech2 News StaffSep 25, 2019 17:48:55 IST
The Huawei Mate X had been revealed back at MWC in February and initially, it was scheduled to release somewhere in May. However, the company cited software improvements as a factor which has delayed the launch by nearly 5 months. Now the company has finally revealed when the device is scheduled for an official release.
Huawei terminal customer service officer Guan Wei has claimed, as per a Weibo post, that the Mate X is expected to release in China in October. He also said that users should keep checking Huawei's official website for knowing the exact date of the launch. It is believed that after the October launch in China, the device may roll-out globally in November.
Huawei Mate X specifications
Unlike the Galaxy Fold, the Huawei Mate X actually fold outwards. The total diagonal screen-size after the device has been unfolded happens to be 8-inches while the folded phone has a 6.6-inch AMOLED display. The back of the phone also has a display when the device is folded and which is slightly smaller than the front at 6.4-inches owing to a hinge that houses the camera. The phone also has a thickness of 11 mm when it is folded. Apart from that, the phone will also be coming with 5G technology but one big disappointment is that it does not have a headphone jack.
Inside the phone, we see the 7 nm HiSilicon Kirin 980 chipset and Balong 5000 5G modem along with a space for dual-SIM cards. The thickness of the phone when it is unfolded is an astonishing 5.8 mm.
The Mate X has a 4,500 mAh battery and it also comes with a bundled 55W charger that can charge the device from 0-85 percent in 30 minutes. This charger can also be used to charge a type-C laptop as well. The power key on the side doubles up as a fingerprint reader.
The middle hinge of the phone has been made using Falcon Wing design and has taken more than three years to perfect as per Huawei. The phone comes in a single 8 GB RAM + 512 GB internal storage variant. The company hasn't provided us with an exact date but the Mate X is said to be sold in the next half of 2019