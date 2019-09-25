tech2 News Staff

The Huawei Mate X had been revealed back at MWC in February and initially, it was scheduled to release somewhere in May. However, the company cited software improvements as a factor which has delayed the launch by nearly 5 months. Now the company has finally revealed when the device is scheduled for an official release.

Huawei terminal customer service officer Guan Wei has claimed, as per a Weibo post, that the Mate X is expected to release in China in October. He also said that users should keep checking Huawei's official website for knowing the exact date of the launch. It is believed that after the October launch in China, the device may roll-out globally in November.