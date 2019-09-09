tech2 News Staff

After Samsung finally released its foldable smartphone — Galaxy Fold — in the South Korean markets recently, Huawei has the release of its own foldable smartphone in the coming month. At the IFA 2019, Huawei CEO, Richard Yu, reportedly said that they might start selling the Mate X as soon as next month.

Samsung had to delay their Galaxy Fold release after an embarrassing episode where several hardware issues were found in the review units. Obviously, to avoid the same, Huawei had to be extra careful with its foldable phone.

As per a report by Cnet, at an IFA briefing, the Huawei CEO said that Mate X might arrive in markets as soon as October 2019.

The reason why its arrival was being delayed was because of the "rollout of 5G and the need to give app developers time to adapt their apps to the new screen size."

Yu reportedly said that the manufacturing of the smartphone is quite expensive and they had some challenges with its mass production also. It was also hinted earlier that they might incorporate a new Kirin 990 processor in Mate X, a 5G variant of which was announced at the IFA 2019 as well.



Huawei Mate X specifications

Unlike the Galaxy Fold, the Huawei Mate X actually fold outwards. The total diagonal screen-size after the device has been unfolded happens to be 8-inches while the folded phone has a 6.6-inch AMOLED display. The back of the phone also has a display when the device is folded and which is slightly smaller than the front at 6.4-inches owing to a hinge that houses the camera. The phone also has a thickness of 11 mm when it is folded. Apart from that, the phone will also be coming with 5G technology but one big disappointment is that it does not have a headphone jack.

Inside the phone, we see the 7 nm HiSilicon Kirin 980 chipset and Balong 5000 5G modem along with a space for dual-SIM cards. The thickness of the phone when it is unfolded is an astonishing 5.8 mm.

The Mate X has a 4,500 mAh battery and it also comes with a bundled 55W charger that can charge the device from 0-85 percent in 30 minutes. This charger can also be used to charge a type-C laptop as well. The power key on the side doubles up as a fingerprint reader.

The middle hinge of the phone has been made using Falcon Wing design and has taken more than three years to perfect as per Huawei. The phone comes in a single 8 GB RAM + 512 GB internal storage variant. The company hasn't provided us with an exact date but the Mate X is said to be sold in the next half of 2019

