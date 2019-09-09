Monday, September 09, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei Mate X foldable phone may arrive in markets as soon as next month: Report

Huawei might put a new Kirin 990 processor in its upcoming foldable smartphone, Mate X.


tech2 News StaffSep 09, 2019 08:21:17 IST

After Samsung finally released its foldable smartphone — Galaxy Fold — in the South Korean markets recently, Huawei has the release of its own foldable smartphone in the coming month. At the IFA 2019, Huawei CEO, Richard Yu, reportedly said that they might start selling the Mate X as soon as next month.

Samsung had to delay their Galaxy Fold release after an embarrassing episode where several hardware issues were found in the review units. Obviously, to avoid the same, Huawei had to be extra careful with its foldable phone.

As per a report by Cnet, at an IFA briefing, the Huawei CEO said that Mate X might arrive in markets as soon as October 2019.

Huawei Mate X foldable phone may arrive in markets as soon as next month: Report

Huawei Mate X is expected to be powered by Kirin 990 SoC.

The reason why its arrival was being delayed was because of the "rollout of 5G and the need to give app developers time to adapt their apps to the new screen size."

Yu reportedly said that the manufacturing of the smartphone is quite expensive and they had some challenges with its mass production also. It was also hinted earlier that they might incorporate a new Kirin 990 processor in Mate X, a 5G variant of which was announced at the IFA 2019 as well.

Huawei Mate X specifications

Unlike the Galaxy Fold, the Huawei Mate X actually fold outwards. The total diagonal screen-size after the device has been unfolded happens to be 8-inches while the folded phone has a 6.6-inch AMOLED display. The back of the phone also has a display when the device is folded and which is slightly smaller than the front at 6.4-inches owing to a hinge that houses the camera. The phone also has a thickness of 11 mm when it is folded. Apart from that, the phone will also be coming with 5G technology but one big disappointment is that it does not have a headphone jack.

Inside the phone, we see the 7 nm HiSilicon Kirin 980 chipset and Balong 5000 5G modem along with a space for dual-SIM cards. The thickness of the phone when it is unfolded is an astonishing 5.8 mm.

The Mate X has a 4,500 mAh battery and it also comes with a bundled 55W charger that can charge the device from 0-85 percent in 30 minutes. This charger can also be used to charge a type-C laptop as well. The power key on the side doubles up as a fingerprint reader.

The middle hinge of the phone has been made using Falcon Wing design and has taken more than three years to perfect as per Huawei. The phone comes in a single 8 GB RAM + 512 GB internal storage variant. The company hasn't provided us with an exact date but the Mate X is said to be sold in the next half of 2019

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Galaxy Fold

Samsung's redesigned Galaxy Fold likely to go on sale in Korea from 6 September

Aug 30, 2019
Samsung's redesigned Galaxy Fold likely to go on sale in Korea from 6 September
Samsung Galaxy S11 series leaks suggest foldable phone and three 5G handsets are coming next year

Samsung Galaxy S11

Samsung Galaxy S11 series leaks suggest foldable phone and three 5G handsets are coming next year

Aug 29, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Fold to go on sale on 6 September in South Korea: Report

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold to go on sale on 6 September in South Korea: Report

Sep 04, 2019
Samsung to reportedly launch a cheaper 'square' foldable smartphone next year

Samsung

Samsung to reportedly launch a cheaper 'square' foldable smartphone next year

Sep 03, 2019
Galaxy Fold to officially go on sale in Korea tomorrow, followed by the US, UK

Galaxy Fold

Galaxy Fold to officially go on sale in Korea tomorrow, followed by the US, UK

Sep 05, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Fold is up for pre-registration in the US, could launch on 27 September

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Fold is up for pre-registration in the US, could launch on 27 September

Sep 03, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Sep 06, 2019
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

ISRO

ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

Sep 06, 2019